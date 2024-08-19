Getty Images to Capture Breathtaking Visuals from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced its award winning photographers, editors and operations staff will capture stunning imagery from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.



As the Official Photographic Agency of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Getty Images will use innovative and proprietary technology to deliver thousands of images from the Opening Ceremony on August 28th to the Closing Ceremony on September 8th.

"At Getty Images, we understand the transformative impact the Paralympic Games have in challenging perceptions and increasing visibility for individuals across the disability community," said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial at Getty Images. "Our award-winning photographers are dedicated to capturing the essence of the Paralympic spirit, and we're excited to continue our commitment by documenting the triumphs and trials of these incredible athletes. Through our unparalleled global platform, we aim to share these powerful stories, ensuring that the achievements of the Paralympic Games reach and inspire audiences worldwide."

In addition to its relationship with IPC, Getty Images will continue to support the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movements as the Official Photographic Licensee of Team USA and Official Licensee to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LA28). As part of a comprehensive service, Getty Images’ award winning photographers will continue to cover Team USA athletes as they prepare, train, and compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games from Paris 2024 through to the LA28 Games.

For nearly three decades, Getty Images’ sports editorial team have created award winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 125 of the world’s leading sports leagues, clubs and governing bodies, including UEFA and Formula 1, and provides a breadth of coverage from over 50,000 sporting events a year that is unmatched.

For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future Olympic and Paralympic Games, visit gettyimages.com/collections/olympics.

Photo credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/ Getty Images

