LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Launches Multi-Year B2B Partnership with TextNow

TextNow Boasts 250M+ downloads





Exclusive content and 1 year of LiveOne Plus offer to TextNow Users





Strategic Expansion: Partnership expected to drive revenue & EBITDA growth



LiveOne expanding B2B team from 6 to 10 employees



SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), the premier streaming platform for music, podcasts, and live events, announces a mutli-year partnership with TextNow, the leading free phone service provider in the U.S. This exclusive affiliate agreement allows TextNow customers to access a full year of LiveOne’s Plus service at a substantial savings, including special content programming just for TextNow customers.

As part of this exciting collaboration, TextNow users can now enjoy LiveOne Plus, which offers an ad-free experience, high-definition audio, unlimited skips, and exclusive shows. This partnership underscores TextNow’s commitment to providing exceptional value and a comprehensive digital lifestyle experience for its users.

“TextNow has always been about delivering innovative and affordable solutions to our customers, and this partnership with LiveOne perfectly aligns with that mission,” said TextNowChief Growth Officer, Ken Willner. “By offering our customers a year of ad-free streaming at a fraction of the cost, we’re enhancing their digital experience and adding incredible value to their TextNow service.”

“Partnering with TextNow provides a unique opportunity to reach a broader audience and offer them unparalleled value through our Plus streaming service,” said LiveOne CEO, Rob Ellin. “We’re excited to bring our high-quality music and entertainment content to TextNow’s community at such an incredible value.”

About TextNow

TextNow is revolutionizing the wireless industry by offering affordable and innovative mobile services. With a commitment to providing high-quality, low-cost solutions, TextNow offers users the freedom to connect and communicate without the constraints of traditional wireless carriers. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/.

About LiveOne

LiveOne is a leading streaming platform that delivers a diverse array of music, podcasts, and live events. Known for its high-definition audio and exclusive content, LiveOne offers an immersive entertainment experience for music lovers around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.liveone.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements



All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.**Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

LiveOne IR Contact :

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com