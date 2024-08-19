Brushless DC Motors Market Size Worth $41.48 Billion by 2033 - Rising Applications in Robotics and Automation

Newark, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brushless DC motor market is expected to grow from USD 21.29 billion in 2023 to USD 41.48 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The rise in the automotive industry's transition toward electric vehicles is anticipated to grow the demand for brushless DC motors. Moreover, the raised operational efficiency of equipment, increased PCB manufacturing, and increased car production is also helping to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, the rise in the applicability & usage of brushless DC motors across several significant verticals is also helping to boost the market growth.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13344



Brushless DC motors have become the unsung heroes of modern technology, quietly powering everything from our smartphones to electric vehicles. As we stand on the cusp of a new era in motion control, these efficient and reliable motors are taking center stage in the global industrial landscape.

The global brushless DC motor market is witnessing remarkable expansion, with projections indicating substantial growth over the next decade. This surge is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation and the relentless pursuit of energy efficiency across industries.



Key Insights on Brushless DC Motor Market



The inner rotor brushless DC motors have a larger market share than the outer rotor brushless DC motors.



The type segment is divided into the outer rotor and inner rotor The inner rotor brushless DC motors have a larger market share than the outer rotor brushless DC motors. This growth is attributed to the increasing production of automobiles and the preference for energy-efficient systems.



The 0-750 Watt segment has the largest market share of 36% in 2023.



The rated output power segment is divided into above 75 kW, 3 kW - 75 kW, 750 Watts to 3 kW, and 0 -750 watts. The 0-750 Watt segment has the largest market share of 36% in 2023. This growth is attributed to its high efficiency.



Industrial machinery holds the highest market share of 29.3% in 2023.



The end-user segment is divided into consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial, aerospace and defence and healthcare. Industrial machinery holds the highest market share of 29.3% in 2023. This growth is attributed to rising customer disposable income.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.9% 2033 Value Projection USD 41.48 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 21.29 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type of Power Output, End Use Applications, Region Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/brushless-dc-motor-market-13344



Key Growth Drivers:



• Rising demand for electric vehicles

• Expansion of industrial automation

• Growing consumer electronics market

• Increasing focus on energy-efficient solutions



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of 45% in 2023 for the global brushless DC motors market. The Asia Pacific dominates the brushless DC motor market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing government investments in the automotive sector.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., North American Electric, Inc., Baldor Electric Company Inc., Regal Beloit Corporation, Siemens, Nidec Motor Corporation, TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., and among others.



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13344



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com