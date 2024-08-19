Bay Club Announces Partnership with Local Kitchens to Elevate Culinary Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") , a premier sports and active lifestyle company with ten West Coast campuses from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Local Kitchens , a multi-brand restaurant that collaborates with beloved chefs to offer a diverse and delicious menu under one roof. This partnership aims to introduce the members of Bay Club to the chefs and menu collaborations that Local Kitchens offers, beginning at Bay Club Redwood Shores ("Redwood Shores"), one of its flagship sports resorts located in the Peninsula.







Situated on a 10-acre resort-style property, Bay Club Redwood Shores boasts four outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball, squash, comprehensive fitness and group exercise programs, and a vibrant family programming offering. With its extensive amenities and active community, Redwood Shores provides an ideal setting to introduce this innovative dining experience, enhancing the convenience and variety for members looking to enjoy delicious, high-quality meals as part of their active and family-oriented lifestyle.

Now open to the public, the Redwood Shores location features an enticing and diverse menu. It includes chef-driven Mexican cuisine from James Beard Award-winning chef Gonzalo Guzman of Nopalito, Detroit Style Pizza made in collaboration with San Francisco favorite Square Pie Guys, and more. Guests can access Local Kitchens' offerings through dine-in, pick-up, or delivery.

"We're excited to partner with The Bay Club to serve Redwood Shores," said Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. "Our goal is to connect chefs to diners wherever they are, and through this unique partnership we will bring more guests into our culinary community whether in the neighborhood or at the club."





By piloting this partnership with Local Kitchens, Bay Club enables families and groups with varying food preferences to mix and match across different menus—all on one bill. Kids can order a Turkey BLTA sandwich from Chef Mason Hereford, while parents can order a roasted chicken salad made in collaboration with Proposition Chicken, all without having to leave the premises.

Joe Dalecio, Chief Customer Officer of the Bay Club, added, "We are very excited to pilot this partnership at Redwood Shores. With the quality of the food product Local Kitchens puts out and the variety of cuisines they make available, we're confident that our members will love this upgraded food and beverage experience as well as the flexibility of offerings."

For additional information on The Bay Club Company, its growing legacy as well as new Local Kitchen locations in Bay Clubs across the West Coast, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to Seattle, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the sports and active lifestyle space and strives to deliver fitness, sports, family, and hospitality experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

ABOUT LOCAL KITCHENS

Local Kitchens is a tech-enabled, multi-brand restaurant company with a mission to bring communities together through food. By bringing dishes from beloved local restaurants and nationally recognized chefs together under one roof, Local Kitchens brings great, convenient food to every neighborhood. Founded in San Francisco in 2020, Local Kitchens has locations throughout Northern California and is expanding. For more information, visit localkitchens.com.

Media Contact:

Marissa Lucas

SVP PR & Partnerships

marissa.lucas@bayclubs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7feb1a8b-7c08-47e6-9a29-2713d10ebff0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b565452e-95f8-425f-8dd3-1964b8bdb6f1

