Turf Protection Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Competitive Landscape of BASF, Atticus, Sigma Organics, BioSafe Systems, UPL, Koppert, Syngenta Crop Protection, Corteva, Nufarm, Bayer & SDS Biotech

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turf Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Pest, Stress, Scarification), By Application (Sports, Recreational), By Mode Of Application, By Solution, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turf protection market size was estimated at USD 6.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing construction projects for commercial and residential properties, expansion projects, and the growing focus on sports, increasing the demand for turf protection.



Turf protection is essential to caring for a lawn, which can be challenging; using the product can prevent damage from pests and weeds. The market for turf protection is expected to grow due to the high demand for sports like football, cricket, and golf. Companies that prioritize innovation can adapt quickly to changes and achieve high profits. Major players in the market are experiencing export and domestic sales growth. However, the market also faces challenges such as competition among local players, increasing buyer bargaining power, and competition for high-quality supplies at a low cost.

Global Turf Protection Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts volume & revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030.

For this study, the report has segmented the global turf protection market report based on product, mode of application, solution, application, and region:

Product Outlook

  • Pest Protection
  • Stress Protection
  • Scarification
  • Other Products

Mode Of Application Outlook

  • Foliar
  • Seed
  • Soil
  • Other Modes (If Any)

Solution Outlook

  • Biological
  • Chemical
  • Mechanicals
  • Other Solutions

Application Outlook

  • Sports
  • Recreational
  • Other Applications

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages201
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$6.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$9.34 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Turf Protection Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Turf Protection Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
4.2. Turf Protection Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3. Pest Protection
4.4. Stress Protection
4.5. Scarification
4.6. Other Products

Chapter 5. Turf Protection Market: Mode of Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Mode of Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
5.2. Turf Protection Market Estimates & Forecast, By Mode of Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3. Foliar
5.4. Seed
5.5. Soil
5.6. Other Mode of Applications

Chapter 6. Turf Protection Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Solution Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
6.2. Turf Protection Market Estimates & Forecast, By Solution, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3. Biological
6.4. Chemical
6.5. Mechanical
6.6. Other Solutions

Chapter 7. Turf Protection Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
7.2. Turf Protection Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
7.3. Sports
7.4. Recreational
7.5. Other Applications

Chapter 8. Turf Protection Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific

Chapter 9. Turf Protection Market - Competitive Landscape

  • BASF
  • Atticus
  • Sigma Organics
  • BioSafe Systems
  • UPL
  • Koppert
  • Syngenta Crop Protection
  • Corteva
  • Nufarm
  • Bayer
  • SDS Biotech

