Aerosol Refrigerants Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Rising Popularity of Portable Cooling Devices Spurs Growth

The global market for Aerosol Refrigerants is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the aerosol refrigerants market is driven by several factors, each contributing to the expanding adoption and innovation within this sector. Environmental regulations are a primary driver, as governments enforce laws to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of low-GWP refrigerants.

Technological advancements, such as improved aerosol propellant systems and enhanced refrigerant formulations, are enabling more efficient and safer products. The increasing demand for portable cooling solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial settings is also propelling market growth. Consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of traditional refrigerants is driving the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.



Furthermore, the rise in urbanization and the subsequent need for efficient cooling in densely populated areas are expanding the addressable market for aerosol refrigerants. Investment in sustainable HVAC systems and the growing focus on indoor air quality are additional factors that are strengthening the business case for innovative refrigerant solutions, ensuring the market's sustained growth and evolution.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Aluminum Aerosol Refrigerants segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Steel Aerosol Refrigerants segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $408.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to reach $515.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Aerosol Refrigerants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Environmental Regulations Propel Growth of Eco-Friendly Aerosol Refrigerants

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Aerosol Propellant Technologies Strengthen Business Case for New Refrigerant Solutions

Adoption of Low Global Warming Potential (GWP) Refrigerants Drives Market Growth

Rising Popularity of Portable Cooling Devices Spurs Growth in Aerosol Refrigerant Usage

Stringent Safety Standards Strengthen Business Case for Non-Flammable Refrigerants

Market Penetration of Natural Refrigerants Generates Opportunities for Biodegradable Aerosol Solutions

Enhanced Performance Characteristics of New Refrigerants Propel Market Growth

Consumer Demand for High-Performance Cooling Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Focus on Indoor Air Quality Generates Demand for Cleaner Aerosol Refrigerants

