Barefoot Shoes Market Forecast to Expand at a 5.4% CAGR, to Reach USD 810.5 Million by 2031, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Barefoot Shoes Market Size to Grow from USD 560.8 Million in 2024 to USD 810.5 Million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing Health Awareness among Consumers about Benefits of Barefoot Shoes, in recent years, there has been a rise in awareness among consumers about the health benefits of barefoot shoes. Medical studies and research have shown that going barefoot or wearing minimal footwear can help strengthen foot muscles and improve posture and gait. It also encourages a natural foot strike when walking or running which can help prevent common issues like plantar fasciitis.



Market Dynamics:

The barefoot shoes market is driven by increasing demand for therapeutic footwear. Barefoot shoes help strengthen foot muscles and improve balance and posture. They mimic the benefits of being barefoot while protecting the feet. As such, they are gaining traction in the therapeutic footwear segment. Rising health awareness regarding benefits of barefoot exercise and sports is also supporting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for comfortable and lightweight shoes is propelling demand for barefoot shoes.

Barefoot shoes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $560.8 million Estimated Value by 2031 $810.5 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Shoe Closure Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increased health benefits of barefoot shoes



• Natural design/lack of support appeals to minimalists Restraints & Challenges • Expensive than regular shoes



• Limited variety/styles

Market Trends:

The minimalist footwear trend is gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. Minimalist shoes have ultra-thin soles to promote a natural foot strike and strengthen the muscles and ligaments. Numerous brands are launching minimalist shoe lines featuring flexible soles and natural materials to cater to this growing consumer preference.

Leading barefoot shoe manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly materials to increase their customer base. Biodegradable, plant-based uppers made from coco-fiber, wool, cork and fabrics are growing in popularity. Some brands have also launched 3D printed and recycled plastic barefoot shoes to reduce environmental impact. The use of sustainable materials is a key trend being adopted by barefoot shoe producers.

Market Opportunities:

Barefoot shoes such as minimalist shoes offer the wearer a natural feeling under the foot similar to being barefoot. They have less cushioning and support compared to traditional running or athletic shoes. The growing popularity of minimalism and increasing awareness about barefoot running/walking is driving demand for minimal footwear. Minimal shoes allow for a more natural range of motion in the foot and are considered better for foot health. They are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers and athletes. The minimalist shoe segment is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period.

Barefoot shoes such as sandals are extremely lightweight and breathable, making them a favorite style for warm weather wear especially among children and young adults. The youth population is more inclined towards trendy and comfortable footwear styles. With increasing health awareness even in younger demographics, barefoot alternatives are gaining prominence. Sandals replicate the feeling of being barefoot but remain protected. Their varied designs and ease of wearing makes them ideal for casual summer wear. The children and youth segment will continue to boost revenues for barefoot shoe manufacturers.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global barefoot shoes market size was valued at USD 560.8 Mn in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Growth is attributed to increasing popularity of minimalist footwear styles.

On the basis of type, the sandals segment is expected to hold over 30% market share owing to popularity among children and youth. Minimalist shoes are gaining rapid acceptance due to perceived health benefits.

By application, the men segment currently dominates however growth in the women segment is significant. Rising participation in outdoor sports is driving demand across both segments. The children segment will expand at a strong CAGR through 2031.

Regionally, North America represented over 35% of global revenues in 2024 led by U.S. market. Higher health awareness and trend adoption makes it the dominant region. Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the barefoot shoes industry include Xero Shoes, Merrell, Luna Sandals among others. Manufacturers are focusing on new product innovations catering to specific consumer group needs to gain market share. Promotional campaigns are underway to spread awareness about benefits.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, United States-based brand New Balance collaborated with Japanese enterprise Issey Miyake Inc. to launch a barefoot shoe. The shoes are a part of the American entity’s celebrated M10 range.

In 2023, a combined study was conducted by researchers from the University of Sydney, Western Sydney University, and the University of South Florida on the impact of barefoot shoes. Taking the help of shoes from United States-based Softstar Shoes, it was found that minimalist shoes could help foot muscle growth in children.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Shoe Closure Type:

Buckle

Lace-up

Zipper

Others

By Material:

Raw Cotton

Leather

Polyester



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Brand Outlets

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



