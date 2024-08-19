RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 12 TO AUGUST 16, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 12 to August 16, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 040 21,96039 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/08/2024 FR0010451203 26 100 21,92241 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 600 21,98692 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/08/2024 FR0010451203 22 800 21,94601 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 21,92833 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/08/2024 FR0010451203 10 551 21,94184 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 21,935 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/08/2024 FR0010451203 14 000 21,93 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 21,96667 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/08/2024 FR0010451203 11 000 21,96909 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 21,96 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/08/2024 FR0010451203 13 500 21,97556 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2024 FR0010451203 2 500 22,486 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2024 FR0010451203 6 500 22,39077 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2024 FR0010451203 1 500 22,35 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 500 22,49211 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 500 22,49429 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/08/2024 FR0010451203 9 500 22,54421 CCXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/08/2024 FR0010451203 3 000 22,495 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/08/2024 FR0010451203 12 500 22,4992 XPAR TOTAL 163 091 22,10617

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

