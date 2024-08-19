808Wraps Revolutionizes Vehicle Wraps in Hawaii with Canon UVgel Technology

Melville, NY, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In vibrant and picturesque Oahu, Hawaii, Jon Launer, CEO of 808Wraps, is making significant strides in the vehicle wrap industry. With a keen eye on market trends and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Launer has positioned 808Wraps as a pioneering force, particularly with its recent high-profile project of wrapping a Tesla Cybertruck using Canon UVgel technology.

808Wraps was among the first in the country, and the first ever in Hawaii, to wrap a Tesla Cybertruck, a project that garnered significant attention and widespread recognition on social media. A key factor in its success is its use of the Canon Colorado printer and its powerful UVgel inks, which deliver exceptional color quality and vibrancy. The Colorado printer is renowned for its outstanding print quality, with UVgel technology producing vibrant, durable prints essential for vehicle wraps, especially in harsh weather conditions.

The journey of wrapping the Tesla Cybertruck began in response to its growing popularity and an influx of industry chatter about vehicle wrapping. Launer saw a unique opportunity to wrap this car, believing it would be an excellent way to showcase 808Wraps’s skills and the complexity of wrapping such a unique vehicle. He also recognized the chance to be known as one of the first to wrap the Cybertruck. According to Launer, "We saw a unique opportunity to showcase the power of Canon's technology and demonstrate our expertise in handling such a complex project." Launer acted swiftly, understanding the market's fascination with the Cybertruck's design and the necessity of wrapping it to maintain its pristine condition.

“The color quality, consistency, and vibrancy of Canon's inks allowed us to produce a wrap that not only turned heads but also stood up to Hawaii's challenging weather conditions,” said Launer. “Our previous eco-solvent printers couldn't achieve that level of quality."

The Colorado printer is ideal for creating vehicle wrapping due to its exceptional print quality and durable output. UVgel inks are highly resistant to scratching and abrasion, which is crucial for vehicle wraps that endure various environmental factors. The prints are also water-resistant and withstand UV exposure, maintaining their vibrancy even in Hawaii's intense sunlight. Additionally, the printer produces flexible and conformable prints, essential for wrapping complex vehicle shapes seamlessly without compromising print quality. Its rapid output speed allows 808Wraps to meet tight deadlines and manage high-volume projects efficiently, which is critical in a competitive market.

However, the road to success is not without challenges. Launer’s business has encountered various obstacles, particularly with the influx of competition and the availability of low-quality materials. "There's a lot of competition, with people trying to get materials however and wherever they can, which are often low-quality,” Launer said.

He also pointed out the pitfalls of customers opting for cheaper options: "Anyone can get into this industry, but without professional skills and knowledge of the proper technology, they discredit the industry. Customers who go to novices often have a negative experience and end up thinking all wraps are bad."

Emphasizing the importance of professional quality, Launer said, "You get what you pay for in our industry. The general public isn't yet educated enough to know that you need to go to an experienced professional that uses the proper equipment to get it done right."

Launer's commitment to offering a full-service experience sets 808Wraps apart. He invests in each and every customer, from the initial conversation and design phase to execution and follow-up. "We pride ourselves on not just delivering an outstanding wrap but also maintaining the quality and performance of our work over time. We follow up with our clients months and years later to ensure everything is still in top condition," Launer explained. This dedication to customer service has been a key factor in 808Wraps’s continued success.

As 808Wraps continues to grow, Launer sees enormous potential in expanding its reach and collaborating with photographers and videographers who form a significant part of their customer base. "There's a lot of synergy we can create with these professionals, tapping into their follower base and exploring new market opportunities."

Launer's dedication to 808Wraps, in tandem with his 30-plus years of industry experience, has earned him a reputation for excellence and innovation in the vehicle wrap industry. His commitment to using cutting-edge technology and high-quality materials ensures that 808Wraps consistently delivers superior results. "Our customers expect the best, and we deliver the best. With UVgel technology, we can meet and exceed those expectations every time."

"We are incredibly proud to stand by Canon's large format products and to witness our customers utilizing them in such unique and creative ways," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "808Wraps’s success with projects such as the Tesla Cybertruck wrap is a testament to the capabilities of UVgel technology, which allows our customers to achieve great success."

