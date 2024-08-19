BitMart Slashes Fiat On-Ramp Fees for an Enhanced Trading Experience

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a significant reduction in its on-ramp processing fees to improve users’ trading experience. This reduction includes lowering the current fees by 50 to 150 basis points, which translates to an approximately 25% decrease, effective from Aug. 19, 2024.

To celebrate the fee reduction, BitMart is launching a two-week campaign called “More Benefits, Less Fees.” From August 19, 2024, to September 1, 2024, eligible users can earn a cashback bonus, participate in high-APY savings opportunities, and receive spot and futures trading incentives.

With a customer-first mindset, BitMart has streamlined the process and eliminated commissions collected from third parties, passing the benefits on to users. The fee reduction applies to all fiat gateway partners, including MoonPay, Banxa, Simplex, Alchemy Pay, and Legend Trading.

Millions of BitMart users worldwide can access on-ramp services through trusted third-party partners, who facilitate on-ramp transactions between 90+ fiat currencies and 160+ cryptocurrencies.

For more information and full campaign details, please visit the “More Benefits, Less Fees” campaign landing page.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,500+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.