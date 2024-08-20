ICG : Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Aug-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Aug-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|1.137514
|4.156747
|5.294261
|15385805
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|1.778781
|3.276274
|5.055055
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19
|3305764
|1.137514
|Sub Total 8.A
|3305764
|1.137514%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|31/10/2024
|31/10/2024
|Cash
|11968
|0.004118
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/12/2024
|10/12/2024
|Cash
|1982727
|0.682257
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/12/2024
|19/12/2024
|Cash
|974078
|0.335181
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2024
|Cash
|3196
|0.001100
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/02/2025
|04/02/2025
|Cash
|68285
|0.023497
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|11/03/2025
|11/03/2025
|Cash
|692154
|0.238170
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/07/2025
|02/07/2025
|Cash
|56390
|0.019404
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/08/2025
|13/08/2025
|Cash
|1994219
|0.686211
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|26/08/2025
|26/08/2025
|Cash
|300
|0.000103
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2025
|02/09/2025
|Cash
|49557
|0.017053
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/09/2025
|12/09/2025
|Cash
|3652
|0.001257
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/10/2026
|16/10/2026
|Cash
|22474
|0.007733
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/12/2027
|01/12/2027
|Cash
|3315
|0.001141
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2027
|02/12/2027
|Cash
|3243
|0.001116
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/05/2028
|30/05/2028
|Cash
|5278
|0.001816
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/07/2029
|04/07/2029
|Cash
|3864
|0.001330
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/11/2024
|28/11/2024
|Cash
|5138
|0.001768
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/09/2025
|17/09/2025
|Cash
|4810
|0.001655
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|09/12/2024
|09/12/2024
|Cash
|3429058
|1.179940
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/12/2024
|18/12/2024
|Cash
|2763534
|0.950933
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/10/2025
|02/10/2025
|Cash
|2527
|0.000870
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/08/2029
|17/08/2029
|Cash
|274
|0.000094
|Sub Total 8.B2
|12080041
|4.156747%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.156746
|5.281181%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Aug-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom