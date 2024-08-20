Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2025

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:

- Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February - Annual report 2024 26 February - Risk management report 2024 26 February - Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 7 May - Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August - Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 29 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March 2025. Items to be included on the agenda

must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 10 February 2025.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment