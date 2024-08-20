BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 27, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 30, 2024.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.049 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.112 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.059 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.037 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.054 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.079 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.074 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.078 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.101 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.074 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.088 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.078 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.068 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.117 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.110 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.081 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.061 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.106 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.059 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.043 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.117 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.113 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.111 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.148 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.082 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.049 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.038 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.073 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.081 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.076 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.082 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.068 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.104 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.266 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.064 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.052 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.060 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.070 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.065 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.052 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.059 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.114 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.107 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.078 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.063 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.045 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.086 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.097 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.072 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.112 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.111 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.081 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.129

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated August Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The August cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.199



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about August 26, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.86 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.