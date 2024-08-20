Hemophilia Market Size to Surpass US$ 23.99 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, Global haemophilia market is expected to reach USD 23.99 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2024 to 2033. North America region is accounted for the largest market share of 44.67% of the market in 2023. High prevalence and rising inclination toward prophylaxis treatment is predicted to be the preliminary drivers of this growth. According to the annual global survey, of WFH, it is estimated that about 64.0% of the patients in the U.S. have opted for prophylaxis treatment, thereby propelling the growth. However, over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. The rising infrastructure of healthcare in the emerging economies of the region and increase in per capita income are some of the factors that will propel the APAC region in the forecasting period. Thou, the cost of treatment, is expensive but with rise in disposable income among people in developing economies of APAC like India, China can afford it in the forecasting period.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12542



Key players operating in the global Hemophilia market include Baxalta, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Biogen, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Novo Nordisk, Shire Plc., Baxter International, Inc and HospiraInc among others.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.34% 2033 Value Projection USD 23.99 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Disease Type, Therapy, Product Type, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Hemophilia Market Growth Drivers Growing prevalence of haemophilia across the globe

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hemophilia-market-12542



Disease Type segment include haemophilia A, haemophilia B and others. The haemophilia A segment held a substantial industry share of over 61.21% in 2023. Type A is the more widespread than type B. However, over the forecast period, the sector is expected to witness the fastest growth for type B-based medication, as shown by the rise in the number of people which are being diagnosed with type B and by the increasing efforts to tackle it.The therapy segment includes replacement therapy, gene therapy and others. Replacement therapy segment is accounted for the largest market share of around 76.23% in 2023. This is because replacement therapy is the first treatment recommended for patients suffering from moderate to severe haemophilia. Also, the investment in R&D would lead to the use of new drugs in replacement therapy. This is also driving the segment. Gene therapy is a growing field which focuses on identifying the defective DNA bases and then reinstating it with functional ones. Hence, this segment is anticipated to provide the most lucrative opportunities for the current players over the forecast period. The product type segment includes Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates and Others. Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates segment accounted for the highest market share of 57.51% and was valued USD 8.20 Billion in 2023. Rise in production of recombinant factor concentrates has provided growth opportunity to treat haemophilia and overcome the limited availability of plasma-derived concentrates



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hemophilia Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



High cost associated with haemophilia treatment is the restraining forces. The treatment of Hemophilia is connected with staggering direct costs from hospitalization and drug treatments, also high indirect costs from diminished work productivity and absenteeism from work and school. Drugs are also very expensive.



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12542



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com