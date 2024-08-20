Helium Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Opportunities in Breathing Mixtures and Evolving Role of Cryogenics in Space Systems

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helium - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Helium is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.





The growth in the helium market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in healthcare, particularly the increasing demand for MRI machines, have significantly boosted the need for helium in medical applications. The expansion of the aerospace industry, with a growing number of space missions and satellite launches, has increased the demand for helium for pressurization and purging.

Additionally, the rapid growth of the electronics industry, driven by the rising demand for semiconductors and fiber optics, has further stimulated market growth. The increasing focus on infrastructure safety and the need for advanced leak detection methods also contribute to the rising demand for helium. Moreover, the global shift towards clean energy and the development of fusion technology present new opportunities for helium applications.

These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the helium market, highlighting its critical role in various high-tech and industrial sectors.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cryogenics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Welding Application segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $652.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $504.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Helium: Intriguing Element with Plethora of Applications

Production & Manufacturing

Global Helium Production in Million Cubic Feet by Select Countries (2019)

Primary Applications of Helium

Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Help Helium Market Scale New Heights in Long Term: Overview and Outlook

World Helium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures, and Other Applications

Healthcare Occupies Larger Addressable Share of Helium Market

Rising Natural Gas Output to Buoy Helium Market

Gaseous Helium Segment Dominates Global Helium Market

World Helium Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Gas, and Liquid

Asia and North America Enjoy Commanding Presence in Global Helium Market

World Helium Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Helium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Helium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widespread Utility of Helium in Cryogenics Augments Market Prospects

Evolving Role of Cryogenics in Space Systems Bodes Well

Helium for Effective Operation of MRI Machines

Welding: An Established Application

Relevance of Welding in Numerous Processes Augurs Well

Lifting Balloons: Another Established Application

Opportunities in Breathing Mixtures Market

Relevance of Helium in Fiber Optics Manufacturing

Rising Use in Defense & Military Applications

Helium Continues to Gain Traction in Pressurizing & Purging Applications

Leak Testing Made Easier with Helium

Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing Underpins Future Growth

