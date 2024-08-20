Climb Channel Solutions Announces the Launch of MSP360 Partnership in North America

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of their partnership with MSP360, a backup and IT management software vendor.



MSP360’s suite of offerings includes backup and recovery, RMM, remote access and AI-powered cybersecurity. The launch provides Climb partners, both MSPs and resellers, with a solution to fit their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions," said Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360. "Their extensive reach and expertise in the IT channel will be instrumental in getting our industry-leading data protection and IT management solutions into the hands of more value-added resellers and managed service providers. This collaboration will empower us to deliver unparalleled reliability and peace of mind to a much wider audience, accelerating our mission to safeguard critical data for organizations of all sizes."

Climb’s focus on emerging technologies aligns with MSP360's ethos of providing cutting-edge IT solutions that meet the needs of the modern-day business. This shared focus will maintain existing and attract new resellers specializing in the areas of backup and IT management software, expanding their shared global presence.

“Climb strives to provide our partners with the most up-to-date resources and technologies. The launch of MSP360 provides additional offerings to Climb’s existing and new MSP partners,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “MSPs will have access to a backup solution to deliver data protection, secure remote access software and seamless RMM capabilities offering simplicity across IT teams."

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ,nbcApplication Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

About MSP360™

Established in 2011 by a group of IT professionals, MSP360™ provides simple and reliable cutting-edge Backup and IT management solutions for MSPs and IT departments worldwide. The MSP360 platform combines the number one easy-to-use backup solution to deliver best-in-class data protection, secure remote access software to provide support to customers or team members, and painless RMM to handle all aspects of IT infrastructure.