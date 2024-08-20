Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis & Forecast Report to 2029

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share & Trends by products (Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP)), Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic Devices (PSG, Home Sleep Testing, Oximeters), Age Group, Gender Type, End User & Region - Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sleep apnea devices market is valued at an estimated USD 6.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Sleep apnea devices is widely used by sleep laboratories, clinics, hospitals and home users. Patients prefer non-invasive treatment methods, leading to increased use of devices like CPAP and BPAP machines. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities for sleep apnea devices market.

This research report categorizes the sleep apnea devices market by product (Therapeutic devices (PAP devices, facial interfaces, accessories, oral appliances, other therapeutic devices), Diagnostic devices (PSG Devices, home sleep testing devices, oximeters, actigraphy systems, sleep screening devices)), by end user (Sleep laboratories, clinics, and hospitals, and home care settings/ individuals), by age group, by gender and by region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, key strategies, acquisitions, and agreements. New product & service launches and recent developments associated with the sleep apnea devices market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the sleep apnea devices market ecosystem is covered in this report.







Therapeutic devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea devices market, by product, during the forecast period



The sleep apnea devices market is bifurcated into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. Sleep apnea therapeutic devices covers positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces (masks), accessories, oral appliances, and other therapeutic devices. Major factors driving the growth of this segment include improving diagnosis rate backed by home sleep tests leading to demand for therapeutic devices.



Home care settings/individuals segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea devices market, by end users, during the forecast period



The sleep apnea devices market is bifurcated into into sleep laboratories, clinics, and hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The growing preference for home healthcare solutions is driving the adoption of home-use sleep apnea devices. Better accessibility of home sleep apnea tests is key reason for greater diagnosis and subsequent treatment of sleep apnea impacting market growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region sleep apnea devices market



The worldwide market for human identification is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Notably, the Asia Pacific region market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the frequent product launches and regulatory approvals of new devices leading to market offerings in the region.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, favorable reimbursement and financial aid for sleep apnea devices and therapies, growing awareness about effects of untreated sleep apnea among patients, increasing usage of oral appliances among patients with mild to low-moderate sleep apnea, increased investments and funding to develop advanced sleep apnea products), restraints (high cost of CPAP machines and minimal insurance access in emerging economies, complex referral pathways, long waiting periods, and delayed diagnosis, and use of alternative therapies and medications for sleep apnea), opportunities (rising demand for sleep apnea tests as cost saving measures, increasing focus on telemedicine, mHealth, and artificial intelligence, growing focus of key sleep apnea device manufacturers toward emerging markets) and challenges (Poor patient compliance with CPAP therapy) influencing the growth of the sleep apnea devices market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the sleep apnea devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the sleep apnea devices market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sleep apnea devices market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings of leading players like ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview

Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Region (2023-2028)

North America: Sleep Apnea Devices Market, by Product and Country

Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients Globally

Favorable Reimbursement and Financial Aid for Sleep Apnea Devices and Therapies

Growing Awareness About Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea Among Patients

Growing Usage of Oral Appliances Among Patients with Mild to Low-Moderate Sleep Apnea

Rising Number of Companies in Sleep Apnea Devices and Oral Appliances Market

Restraints

High Cost of CPAP Machines and Minimal Insurance Access in Developing Countries

Complex Referral Pathways, Long Waiting Periods, and Delayed Diagnosis

Alternative Therapies and Medications for Sleep Apnea

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests as Cost-Saving Measure

Increasing Focus on Telemedicine, Mhealth, and AI

Increased Interest of Sleep Apnea Device Manufacturers Toward Emerging Markets

Challenges

Poor Patient Compliance Associated with CPAP Therapy

Company Profiles

Airway Management

Apnea Sciences

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livanova

Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

Mpowrx Health & Wellness

Myerson

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nidek Medical India

Nihon Kohden

Oventus Medical

Panthera Dental

Prosomnus Sleep Technologies

Resmed

Somnomed

Tomed GmbH

Vivos Therapeutics

Whole You, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bskuiy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment