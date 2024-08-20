Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size Expected to Touch USD 530.2 Billion by 2034, With 14.2% CAGR Growth: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global cancer immunotherapy market size is projected to grow from USD 158.5 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 530.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Overview

Cancer Immunotherapy represents a ground-breaking approach to cancer treatment that harnesses the immune system's power to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation which are directly targeted to cancer cells, immunotherapy focuses on boosting or restoring the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer.

The important principle of cancer immunotherapy is to activate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. Cancer cells often evade immune detection by exploiting various mechanisms that suppress immune response. Immunotherapy aims to overcome these mechanisms and enhance the immune system’s ability to detect and destroy cancer cells.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cancer Immunotherapy Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca, PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lily And Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Immunocore, Ltd

Analyst View:

The market for cancer immunotherapy is expanding rapidly due to the increasing number of approved and emerging treatments. Innovations such as monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are broadening the therapeutic arsenal available to oncologists.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Cancer

The growing global incidence of cancer is a major driver for the immunotherapy market. As cancer rates rise due to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposures there is an increasing demand for effective and targeted treatment options.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements

Novel immunotherapies are being developed faster due to developments in genetics and biotechnology. The development and effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments are being improved by the application of cutting-edge technology including next-generation sequencing for personalized treatment plans and artificial intelligence for drug discovery.

Segmentation:

Cancer Immunotherapy Market is segmented based on Product Type, Cancer Type, End-User, and Region.

Product Type Insights

This sector includes Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Adoptive Cell Therapy, and Others. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as these are laboratory-made molecules designed to bind specifically to certain proteins or antigens present in cancer cells.

Cancer Type Insights

In the target market lung cancer is the most dominant segment as it is one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide with a high incidence rate. It represents a significant portion of cancer diagnoses and fatalities making it a critical area for therapeutic intervention.

End-User Insights

In the target market hospitals are the most dominant segment as hospitals are equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and comprehensive healthcare facilities that are crucial for the administration of cancer immunotherapy.

Recent Development:

In February 2024, a team of UF Health Cancer Center researchers developed a first-of-its-kind compound that could open a new avenue for using immunotherapy to treat various types of cancer. In laboratory and mouse testing in skin and colorectal cancer models, the compound slowed the growth of established tumors by unleashing the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells and, in some cases, eradicate the tumors.

Regional Insights

North America: This region is a major hub for research and development in cancer immunotherapy. Significant investments by pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and private research institutions drive the development of new therapies and clinical trials.

This region is a major hub for research and development in cancer immunotherapy. Significant investments by pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and private research institutions drive the development of new therapies and clinical trials. Asia Pacific: The rising incidence of cancer in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyles, is driving demand for cancer treatments.

