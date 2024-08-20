Five Iron Golf Launches the World’s Largest Indoor Golf League

New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in golf and entertainment, renowned for revolutionizing the indoor golf experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Fall 2024 League season. For the first time ever, this dynamic league will unite players from Five Iron’s global franchises across three continents, including the largest location to date in Dubai, set to open this August.

To kick off the excitement, Five Iron Golf has released a sizzle reel showcasing the energy, competition, and global reach of this season's league. The video captures the essence of what makes Five Iron Golf the ultimate destination for both seasoned golfers and newcomers alike. Watch the video here .

The Fall League kicks off on September 16 and runs through early November, offering teams of two eight weeks of guaranteed play on Trackman simulators. Thousands of players will compete in nine-hole rounds with rotating formats, including Scramble, Best Ball, and Greensomes. Tee times are available on Monday and Tuesday nights, catering to avid players, fierce competitors, and those looking for a post-work nine that meets happy hour. Participants will face challenges from iconic courses such as Pinehurst No. 2, Royal Melbourne, and St. Andrews, ensuring a varied and engaging experience. The competition is further enhanced with weekly drink specials and closest-to-the-pin contests, adding to the excitement and providing additional opportunities to win prizes and enjoy a weeknight outing.

Prize Highlights:

International Grand Prize : A four-night stay at The Westin Dubai , with rounds at Dubai Golf ’s Faldo Course, Fire Course, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

: A four-night stay at , with rounds at ’s Faldo Course, Fire Course, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Global Competition Entry : Winners gain entry into the World Golf Competition , which includes play on exclusive courses worldwide, luxury travel and accommodations, and a chance to compete for a share of a $3 million prize pool (valued at $4,000 per person).

: Winners gain entry into the , which includes play on exclusive courses worldwide, luxury travel and accommodations, and a chance to compete for a share of a $3 million prize pool (valued at $4,000 per person). Exclusive Rewards and VIP Experiences: Custom Black Alpha Travel Cover Mid by Ogio , complimentary one-month membership at any Five Iron Golf location, a four-day, six-round trip to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic for national winners, and a two-hour open bar party for local winners and up to 20 guests.

This season introduces handicap scoring to level the playing field and enhance competitiveness. Players without a handicap can establish one for free by playing a complimentary round between September 9-10, using Trackman technology to lock in their scores for the Net Leaderboard.

Individuals interested in joining are welcome to sign up and will be paired with another player. Greens fees range from $30 to $40 per player per week for those who register before August 26, making the league both accessible and affordable. Additionally, the first 100 players to sign up in the U.S. will receive a complimentary Rhoback hoodie.

"We are proud to see our league, which started with one location and a small group of participants in New York City, grow into the largest indoor golf league in the U.S. Now expanding internationally, this season brings new competition and excitement," said Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO. "We are always looking to give our golfers access to incredible opportunities while maintaining the convenience of playing in their city, after work. Competing on a global stage, culminating in Dubai, our most expansive location yet, underscores our commitment to top-tier golf experiences."

The grand prize winners will experience Five Iron Golf Dubai, opening this August, the brand’s largest venue to date, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion. Strategically located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, the flagship venue spans 32,038 square feet and features 17 state-of-the-art simulators powered by Trackman Golf, including six bays equipped with TruGolf Multisport. Additional amenities include four bars, an outdoor beach-themed bunker bar with a nine-hole mini-golf course, a VIP members-only lounge, an indoor putting green, a sauna, gym, and locker room.

As Five Iron Golf continues to expand, upcoming league seasons include Winter 1 (2024), starting on November 18, Winter 2 (2025), starting on February 10, and Spring 2025, starting on April 14. For questions or to sign up for future seasons, email Leagues@FiveIronGolf.com . Learn more or sign up for the Fall 2024 Season League at FiveIronGolf.com/Leagues .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 31 locations spanning 13 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .







