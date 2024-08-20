U.S. And Europe On-body Injectors Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: On-Body Injectors Market Surges as Elderly Population Grows

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. And Europe On-body Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven, Rotary Pump), By Application (Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. and Europe on-body injectors market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 11.27% from 2024 to 2030. Primarily, the rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer has amplified the demand for advanced drug delivery systems.







According to June 2024 data from the American Heart Association, over 184 million people, or more than 61% of the U.S. population, are projected to have some form of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Total CVD-related costs are expected to triple to USD 1.8 trillion by 2050. On-body injectors provide a convenient and less intrusive way to administer medications, appealing especially to patients needing regular self-administration, thereby enhancing treatment adherence and overall therapeutic effectiveness. Moreover, the increasing elderly population in these regions underscores the necessity for effective drug delivery solutions, further driving market expansion.



In addition, the regulatory environment in the U.S. and Europe has been supportive of the development and commercialization of on-body injectors. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA have established clear guidelines and streamlined approval processes for these devices, ensuring their safety and efficacy. This regulatory support has encouraged manufacturers to innovate and bring new products to market more swiftly. Furthermore, the harmonization of regulatory standards across these regions has facilitated easier market entry and expansion for global companies, contributing to the overall growth of the on-body injectors market.



Moreover, market players such as BD, Stevanato Group, and Coherus BioSciences are leading in innovation, introducing advanced on-body delivery systems. Developments include customizable dosing options, enhanced connectivity features, and improved user interfaces to optimize patient convenience and treatment adherence. These advancements cater to the rising demand for efficient drug delivery solutions, particularly in managing conditions such as diabetes and autoimmune diseases.

For instance, in October 2022, Nemera and Zollner entered into a partnership to create electronic drug delivery devices, commencing with Nemera's Symbioze, a high-capacity wearable injection device. Under this collaboration, Zollner will manage the electronics and software development for the Symbioze device. Such collaborative efforts are crucial in addressing the complex needs of chronic disease management, thereby driving the growth of the on-body injectors market in the U.S. and Europe.



Furthermore, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and the rising adoption of advanced medical devices in both the U.S. and Europe have fostered market growth. Governments and private entities are allocating substantial resources to modernize healthcare facilities and improve patient care standards. This investment includes the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, such as on-body injectors, which streamline treatment processes and reduce hospital stays.



U.S. And Europe On-body Injectors Market Report Highlights

The spring-based segment held the largest share of 40.89% in 2023, spring-based on-body injectors are effective devices offering numerous benefits to both patients and healthcare providers. One of the primary factors contributing to the market growth includes the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune disorders, which require regular & precise medication delivery

The diabetes segment held the largest share of 25.45% in 2023. On-body injectors are effective tools in diabetes management because they ensure precise and consistent delivery of medication. The rising healthcare expenditure on diabetes care further supports the adoption of advanced technologies such as on-body injectors

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 46.76% in 2023. With the population expanding and aging, there is an increasing demand for healthcare services, especially for chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders

U.S. on-body injectors market dominated the overall market and accounted for the 51.15%-revenue share in 2023, driven by several factors, including increased healthcare spending, government initiatives, and higher disposable incomes. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenarios, a rise in chronic diseases requiring long-term care, and high per capita income are expected to further stimulate market expansion

Companies Featured

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

BD

Stevanato Group

Enable Injections

Nemera

Debiotech SA

AbbVie, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc

Gerresheimer AG

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Europe, United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End Use outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market by Technology Outlook (USD Billion)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Spring-based

4.6. Motor-driven

4.7. Rotary Pump

4.8. Expanding Battery



Chapter 5. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market by Application Outlook (USD Billion)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Oncology

5.6. Diabetes

5.7. Cardiovascular Disease

5.8. Autoimmune Disease



Chapter 6. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market by End Use Outlook (USD Billion)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Hospitals & Clinics

6.6. Home Care Settings

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Regional U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market movement analysis

7.3. U.S. and Europe On-body Injectors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Technology, Application & End-use

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.5. U.S.

7.6. Europe



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

