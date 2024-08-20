IMS Announces New Leadership Position to Navigate Innovation & Growth

PENSACOLA, FLA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Legal Strategies, the award-winning professional services firm specializing in litigation consulting and expert witness placement, announces Don Lee has joined the firm’s leadership team in a newly created position.

As Senior Vice President of Innovation & Growth, Don will be responsible for shaping and executing strategy, developing new innovative solutions, and enhancing the client experience.

"After years of contributing to our growth as a valued outside consultant, it’s the right time for Don to join us full-time to help move our evolution to the next phase. Don's expanded role will elevate the services we provide to clients, enhancing our impact, effectiveness, and value," said IMS CEO James Crane.

Don brings more than 30 years of experience to IMS with a strong focus on driving and operationalizing sustainable growth, including a decade in C-Suite leadership for an AmLaw 200 firm noted for its innovative client-focused solutions. His broad expertise in engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and business development enables him to build visionary strategies and steer multidisciplinary teams to success.

As the industry's only fully integrated litigation consulting team, IMS is the leading provider of dispute resolution services across the entire lifecycle of complex disputes. Advisory services include expert witness placement, jury and trial consulting, visual advocacy, and presentation technology. IMS proudly supports clients worldwide.

IMS Legal Strategies is a professional services firm that partners with the most influential global law firms and corporations to elevate their legal strategies. Through every stage of dispute resolution, IMS provides the full suite of sophisticated advisory services lawyers need to prevail—world-class expert witness placement, specialized litigation consulting, cutting-edge visual advocacy, and flawless presentation delivery using state-of-the-art technology.

Whether identifying expert witnesses from any industry and discipline, developing themes and demonstratives, preparing witnesses for depositions and hearings, conducting focus groups and mock trials, or guiding jury selection and voir dire, we work collaboratively with

our law firm partners to strengthen their cases. IMS offers a fully integrated international team with decades of practical experience in more than 45,000 cases and 6,500 trials. Our trusted expertise is hard-earned. Together, we win. Visit imslegal.com for more.