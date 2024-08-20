CentralReach Announces CR Care360™: the Most Complete, AI-powered Care Management Platform in the Autism and IDD Care Market; Company also Introduces New Caregiver App as Latest Innovation in CR Care360 Suite

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today introduced CR Care360, an advanced, AI-powered care management platform that provides role-specific applications tailored to each member of the care team: clinicians, Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), caregivers, and learners. As part of that announcement, the company also introduced its latest innovation in the platform, CR CareCompanion™, a caregiver application designed to elevate the role of parents and caregivers in the care delivery process.

Integrated seamlessly with CentralReach’s market-leading EMR platform, CR Care360 enables therapy providers to improve outcomes and clinical care delivery efficiency simultaneously by arming each member of the care team with purpose-built tools designed to improve treatment fidelity, RBT retention, supervision effectiveness, and caregiver engagement. By leveraging CentralReach’s massive proprietary dataset and AI technology, the CR Care360 platform helps boost care team performance and productivity.

With more solutions in development, CR Care360 consists of:

CR Mobile: CentralReach’s reimagined RBT and therapist data collection app, designed for efficient and accurate data tracking.

CR NoteGuardAI™: An AI-powered note copilot that generates, audits, and automatically fixes or quarantines clinical notes for staff intervention.

CR Assessments®: The leading criterion assessment solution for Autism and IDD care.

[New] CR CareCompanion™: An innovative app for parent and caregiver training, offering guidance and support for effective care 24/7.

“Our customers continue to wrestle with significant supply constraints that impact all aspects of their practices, which has reverberating implications on overall clinical operations. As a result, you have practices that struggle to find the time and resources to tackle the important components of a healthy and thriving therapy organization,” said CEO, Chris Sullens. “That’s why I’m so excited to launch this suite of solutions for our customers as we realize how large an impact this technology can have in boosting the performance of every member of the care team. Our goal is to help providers measure and improve clinical outcomes in a much more granular way; understand gaps in treatment fidelity to get staff the training they need; identify the reasons for employee churn to improve overall retention; and finally, ensure parents and caregivers are supported every step of the way.”

Sullens further added, “The capacity constraint and corresponding challenges are often most acutely felt by families. Study after study shows how the parents and caregivers supporting the populations our customers serve can play a crucial role in the outcomes of the child receiving services. Our customers understand that caregiver engagement is critical to improved outcomes. However, reimbursement from payors requires a therapist to be directly involved for nearly every minute of the training, providers face a difficult choice: either dedicate time to support this essential activity by reducing time spent on direct client services or deprioritize parent training to maximize direct service time. Both options have significant negative impacts on the client and the business.”

Sullens continued, “Our new caregiver training solution, CR CareCompanion, aims to address this challenge for our customers by providing a fully integrated, tech-enabled approach to caregiver training and engagement. We envision this solution functioning similarly to the approach taken in speech therapy, where payors ‘prescribe’ an app-based training tool, such as CareCompanion, as part of the parent training authorization. This is a win-win for therapy providers, clients, and payors by allowing providers to focus on delivering in-person therapy while maximizing parent training utilization by enabling caregivers to play an active, effective role in reinforcing that therapy when the therapist is not present.”

One of the most exciting features of the CR CareCompanion app is its new HIPAA-compliant interactive journaling function. This allows caregivers to quickly add notes and questions in real-time for personal reminders or to share with their clinician for discussion. Further, the application offers built-in data collection that shows the resources and time caregivers spend in the application, enabling clinicians to monitor engagement to identify disengaged caregivers that may need more direct intervention.

CentralReach customer, Lauren Lanzon from Carolina Behavioral Innovations shared, “CR CareCompanion has been an amazing tool for actively engaging parents and caregivers, transforming them into vital members of the therapy process. The on-the-go feature for the journal is very valuable to be able to just jot down their thoughts in the moment no matter where they are. We are very excited about the potential this solution has to drive continuous engagement that may lead to better outcomes for our clients.”

Customers are also using the application to provide families on waitlists with access to educational content and therapist guidance while awaiting direct therapy. This proactive approach helps maintain and even advance a child's progress during the waiting period, which can be upwards of one year in some cases.

While customers can add an unlimited amount of tailored, customer-specific content to the app, they also cite how the pre-loaded, clinician-vetted clinical content developed by CentralReach reduces the time a BCBA must spend developing and delivering individualized training as a real game changer because it allows clinicians to focus on making in-person training sessions more efficient, productive, and supportive to caregivers.

To learn more about CR Care360, go to centralreach.com/solutions/care360/ and for CR CareCompanion, go to centralreach.com/products/care-companion/ .

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Attachments