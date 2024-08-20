Healthcare Distribution Market Size to reach $1,633.1 Billion Globally by 2031, Growing at 6.5% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Distribution Market Size to Grow from USD 1,050.2 Billion in 2024 to USD 1,633.1 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing demand for various medical devices and equipment across the globe. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure are fueling the adoption of advanced medical devices for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment. With the growing geriatric population worldwide, there is substantial demand for various medical equipment and assistive devices to provide mobility and self-care of elderly patients.



Market Dynamics:

The healthcare distribution market is driven by increasing demand for advanced medical devices from healthcare facilities and rising adoption of medical devices across all healthcare settings. In addition, growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in chronic diseases around the world is also propelling the growth of the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of all deaths globally in 2020.

Healthcare Distribution Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1,050.2 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $1,633.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing incidence of chronic diseases



• Rising Aging Population Restraints & Challenges • Regulatory compliance costs



• Changes in legislation and regulations

Market Trends:

Emergence of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and blockchain is transforming supply chain operations in the healthcare industry. Digitization helps in improving visibility, streamlining operations and provides real-time supply chain insights. This is further helping various distributors and manufacturers in optimizing inventory management and seamless tracking of medical devices.

The healthcare distribution market is fragmented with presence of various regional and local players. However, large players are actively pursuing merger and acquisition strategies to expand their geographical footprint and product portfolios. For instance, in 2020, Owens & Minor Inc. acquired Apria Inc. for $1.6 billion to strengthen its presence in home healthcare equipment space.

Market Opportunities:

The pharmaceutical product distribution segment held the largest share of the overall healthcare distribution market in 2024, accounting for 45% share. The presence of well-established drug wholesalers and distributors catering to the demand from retail pharmacies and hospitals drives the segment's growth. Moreover, the increasing generic drug market and self-medication trend are contributing to the demand for pharmaceutical distribution services.

Medical device distribution is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for advanced medical technologies. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures along with the growing popularity of home healthcare is providing a fillip to the medical device distribution services. Furthermore, supportive government policies for distributing affordable medical devices to rural areas present significant opportunities.

Key Market Takeaways

The global healthcare distribution market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide and developments in the supply chain management.

On the basis of product type, the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 40% share owing to the large consumer base of generic and OTC drugs.

On the basis of end-user, the retail pharmacies segment holds the largest share currently due to the increasing patient preference, however, the hospital pharmacies segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of hospitals worldwide.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and presence of leading players. Europe is also projected to contribute significantly during the period.

Key players operating in the healthcare distribution market include McKesson Corporation, Smith Drug Company, Morris and Dickson Company, Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The players are focusing on strategic agreements and collaborations to expand their global presence.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Neopharm. Here, Neopharm will commercialize, subject to regulatory review and approval, AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Israel, Gaza, West Bank, and the Palestinian Authority.

In May 2022: AAH Pharmaceuticals, one of the market players in the wholesale distribution of medicines in the United Kingdom, partnered with RELEX Solutions. AAH Pharmaceuticals uses RELEX to manage their forecasting and replenishment with over 1,000 vendors, support demand and supply planning across multiple product categories and characteristics such as seasonality and promotional activity, and improve efficiency through delivery flow smoothing.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type



Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Over The Counter Drugs Generic Drugs Branded Drugs

Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Service Recombinant Proteins Monoclonal Antibodies Blood Products Vaccines

Medical Devices Distribution Services

By End User:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



