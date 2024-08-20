Bio-based Composite Material Market Report 2024: Market Revenue Data from 2023, Estimates for 2024, Rorecast for 2028 and Projected CAGRs through 2029

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Composite Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bio-based Composite Materials Market was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Bio-based composite materials offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional composites. The growing use of sustainable fiber in end-use industries such as transportation, building and construction, packaging, agriculture, medical and consumer goods further drives demand for bio-based composite materials in the global economy. For instance, bio-based composite materials are used by automotive manufacturers in door panels, dashboard trims, seat backs, thermoacoustic insulation, engine covers, battery casings and headliners.

To combat the rise in carbon emissions, governments are enacting strict regulations against traditional composites, polymer production and consumption. This has led producers of traditional composites such as the Azek Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Universal Plastic Mold Inc. (UPM) and Norske Skog ASA to enter the bio-based composite materials market. Such support from government policies and growing consumer acceptance of bio-based composite materials will drive the market for bio-based composite materials during the forecast period.

This report covers the composite types, resin types and fiber types of bio-based composite materials and associated end-use industries. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding bio-based composite materials and their users.

In this report, the global market for bio-based composite materials is divided into five segments:

Type (wood fiber and non-wood fiber).

Fiber type (wood fiber, hemp, flax and others).

Resin type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and others).

End use (building and construction, transportation, industrial, consumer goods and others).

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW).

109 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of the global market for bio-based composite materials

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast, and a market share analysis by type, fiber type, resin type, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics and technological trends

A look at products in the pipeline

Description of advanced manufacturing methods for nanocellulose materials and production process for thermomechanical pulp

Discussion of sustainability trends, including consumer attitudes, companies' ESG rankings, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Competitive intelligence on the leading companies' products, business strategies and financials

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including UPM, UFP Industries Inc., Norske Skog, The Trex Co. Inc., and The Azek Co. Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Market Definition

Importance of Bio-based Composite Materials

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Greenfield Projects and Investment in Infrastructure Technological Advances in Bio-based Composite Materials Growing End-use Applications

Market Restraints Lower Strength than Traditional Composites Lack of Awareness in Certain Economies

Market Opportunities Transportation Industry Supportive Government Policies

Market Challenges Processing and Manufacturing Challenges for Customized Grade



Chapter 4: Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies

Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies and Developments

New and Emerging Technologies

Thermomechanical Pulp

Advanced Manufacturing Methods for Nanocellulose Materials

Chapter 6: Supply Chain Analysis

Analysis of Supply Chain for Bio-based Composite Materials

Chapter 7: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type Wood Fiber Non-wood Fiber

Market Analysis by Resin Type Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl-Chloride (PVC) Other Resin Types

Market Analysis by Fiber Type Wood Fiber Hemp Flax Other Fiber Types

Market Analysis by End-Use Industries Building and Construction Transportation Industrial Consumer Goods Other Industries

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 8: Competitive Intelligence

Market Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9: Sustainability in the Global Bio-based Composite Material Market: ESG Perspective

ESG in the Bio-based Composite Materials Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Bio-based Composite Material Market

Current Status of ESG in the Bio-based Composite Material Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Company Profiles

Fiberon

FlexForm Technologies

Green Dot Bioplastics

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Meshlin Composites ZRT.

Norske Skog

Procotex

Tecnaro GmbH

The Azek Co. Inc.

Trex Co. Inc.

TTS

UFP Industries Inc.

