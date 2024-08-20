Bio-based Composite Material Market Report 2024: Market Revenue Data from 2023, Estimates for 2024, Rorecast for 2028 and Projected CAGRs through 2029

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Composite Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bio-based Composite Materials Market was valued at USD 5.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Bio-based composite materials offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional composites. The growing use of sustainable fiber in end-use industries such as transportation, building and construction, packaging, agriculture, medical and consumer goods further drives demand for bio-based composite materials in the global economy. For instance, bio-based composite materials are used by automotive manufacturers in door panels, dashboard trims, seat backs, thermoacoustic insulation, engine covers, battery casings and headliners.
To combat the rise in carbon emissions, governments are enacting strict regulations against traditional composites, polymer production and consumption. This has led producers of traditional composites such as the Azek Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Universal Plastic Mold Inc. (UPM) and Norske Skog ASA to enter the bio-based composite materials market. Such support from government policies and growing consumer acceptance of bio-based composite materials will drive the market for bio-based composite materials during the forecast period.
Report Scope
This report covers the composite types, resin types and fiber types of bio-based composite materials and associated end-use industries. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding bio-based composite materials and their users.
In this report, the global market for bio-based composite materials is divided into five segments:
- Type (wood fiber and non-wood fiber).
- Fiber type (wood fiber, hemp, flax and others).
- Resin type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride and others).
- End use (building and construction, transportation, industrial, consumer goods and others).
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW).
The Report Includes
- 109 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for bio-based composite materials
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast, and a market share analysis by type, fiber type, resin type, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics and technological trends
- A look at products in the pipeline
- Description of advanced manufacturing methods for nanocellulose materials and production process for thermomechanical pulp
- Discussion of sustainability trends, including consumer attitudes, companies' ESG rankings, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Competitive intelligence on the leading companies' products, business strategies and financials
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including UPM, UFP Industries Inc., Norske Skog, The Trex Co. Inc., and The Azek Co. Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Importance of Bio-based Composite Materials
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Greenfield Projects and Investment in Infrastructure
- Technological Advances in Bio-based Composite Materials
- Growing End-use Applications
- Market Restraints
- Lower Strength than Traditional Composites
- Lack of Awareness in Certain Economies
- Market Opportunities
- Transportation Industry
- Supportive Government Policies
- Market Challenges
- Processing and Manufacturing Challenges for Customized Grade
Chapter 4: Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies
Chapter 5: Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New and Emerging Technologies
- Thermomechanical Pulp
- Advanced Manufacturing Methods for Nanocellulose Materials
Chapter 6: Supply Chain Analysis
- Analysis of Supply Chain for Bio-based Composite Materials
Chapter 7: Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Type
- Wood Fiber
- Non-wood Fiber
- Market Analysis by Resin Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl-Chloride (PVC)
- Other Resin Types
- Market Analysis by Fiber Type
- Wood Fiber
- Hemp
- Flax
- Other Fiber Types
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industries
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Other Industries
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 8: Competitive Intelligence
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9: Sustainability in the Global Bio-based Composite Material Market: ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Bio-based Composite Materials Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Bio-based Composite Material Market
- Current Status of ESG in the Bio-based Composite Material Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Company Profiles
- Fiberon
- FlexForm Technologies
- Green Dot Bioplastics
- Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
- Meshlin Composites ZRT.
- Norske Skog
- Procotex
- Tecnaro GmbH
- The Azek Co. Inc.
- Trex Co. Inc.
- TTS
- UFP Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bpf50
