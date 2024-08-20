NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With back-to-school season approaching, parents are busy preparing their families for the return to school day routines, including planning for weekly lunches, snacks, and meals. For parents of picky eaters, keeping kids nourished while balancing a hectic schedule is much easier said than done.

As a mom herself, Julie Coop has time-saving tips and product recommendations to find healthy and kid-approved choices for lunch boxes and snack time.

With reliable same-day delivery of a wide selection of fresh groceries straight to your doorstep, Shipt is here to support parents with the tools and resources they need to transform the weekly grocery routine and get kids excited about their meals.

Tuesday, August 6, Shipt Back to School Shopping Expert, Julie Coop, conducted a nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to discuss her mom approved back to school lunch and snack planning ideas.

Topics that were discussed included:

Time-saving solutions that make stocking up on groceries every week easier than ever.

Nutritious snacks and school lunch recommendations that kids of all ages will love - even picky eaters!

How Shipt can be a valuable back to school grocery shopping resource for meal planning tips and time-saving hacks.



Shipt is also offering a series of deals available on Shipt.com or the Shipt app, including, but not limited to:

National Deals: 8/1-9/6: $10 off orders with promo code BACKTOSCHOOL for all Shipt customers 8/11-8/17: $10 off orders of $75 or more at select retailers for Target Circle 360 members

Regional Deals: 8/4-8/17: $10 off orders of $35 or more at retailers like Target, Meijer and local grocery for consumers in the Southeast, the Southwest, Florida, Georgia and Indianapolis. 8/18-8/31: $10 off orders of $35 or more at retailers like Target, Meijer and local grocery for consumers in Charlotte, the Midwest, the West, the Mountain region and South Atlantic.



This season, Shipt is also introducing digital gift cards, perfect for a last-minute teacher or school staff gift. Now available to load with a custom amount that never expires, or with a Shipt membership, these gift cards offer the ultimate convenience, and most importantly, the gift of time for busy teachers this season and beyond. To purchase, visit Shipt.com/gift.

To discover how Shipt can transform your back-to-school shopping experience, visit shipt.com/lp/back-to-school-2024 for more tips and product recommendations

