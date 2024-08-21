Aurora Mobile Comments on GPTBots Usage and Progress

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today released a summary of an interview with an overseas tech magazine by its VP for the Company's AI bot platform, GPTBots, Mr. Jerry Yin, who is now in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since early August this year as part of GPTBots' overseas expansion efforts. Mr. Yin was interviewed by a reporter from the Gulf region.



The following is a summary of the interview.

Reporter: Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, AI technology has brought unprecedented change to the world, profoundly transforming individual lives and business operations, and significantly improving social productivity, ushering in a new era of AI empowerment. Could you share with us your thoughts on how businesses can take advantage of AI technology in the midst of this new trend?

Mr. Jerry Yin: In the current market environment, generative AI is experiencing explosive growth, and has brought huge development opportunities for enterprises but there is also a cognitive and technological gap. To develop an AI bot, developers need to have certain technical skills and relevant expertise. From academic theory to commercial products, development requires professional knowledge and talent pools in many aspects, such as machine learning tools, programming languages, frameworks, front-end and back-end engineers, and operation and maintenance engineers. This is a challenge for enterprises and they need to continuously improve their technical capabilities. At the same time, there are some difficulties in the current application of generative AI, such as: General large language models (LLMs) lack vertical domain knowledge and cannot solve complex tasks; LLM applications are difficult to implement because they involve various areas, including compliance, data, computing power, engineering, and algorithms; AI talent pools are insufficient, and enterprises need to have comprehensive capabilities such as data, algorithms, engineering, and business skills. In light of this, Aurora Mobile launched GPTBots.ai in September 2023. GPTBots.ai is a code-free AI bot building platform specifically designed for enterprises, which aims to help enterprises of various sizes apply AI to real business scenarios, such as marketing, customer service, human resources, IT, data analysis, and so on, to significantly improve productivity.

Reporter: Could you give us more color on GPTBots?

Mr. Jerry Yin: Well, our GPTBots significantly lower the threshold for enterprises to adopt AI through AI empowerment, making it easier for them to integrate AI technology. GPTBots can easily build and train AI Bots without any coding, enabling the creation of Bots in minutes and FlowBots in hours. Best-practice AI bot templates can be referenced with a single click, and users can also train and improve the bots. Enterprises have their own exclusive knowledge bases, enabling more accurate AI responses that support multiple types of knowledge data, including PDFs, spreadsheets, Google Drive, and websites. The RAG's multi-way recall and rerank mechanism makes AI responses even more accurate. Customized selection of embedding models is supported to improve the efficiency of vector matching, and data management is provided at the granularity of knowledge slices. The controllable AI model makes AI more adaptable to customers' business needs. By manually designing business processes through Flow, the output of the model becomes more controllable. The linkage and feedback of multiple professional agents keeps the model's output stable. By seamlessly connecting to enterprise data and operations through the knowledge base and tools, the model's output becomes even more precise and the agents become virtually omnipotent, with a simple command initiating collaboration among multiple professional agents that can autonomously plan, sense, and execute to complete tasks. In this way, enterprises are empowered with an unlimited number of expert technical service teams.

Reporter: It sounds like an excellent product from what you said, in that GPTBots is both easy to use and powerful enough to meet the needs of a wide variety of users. I'll follow its progress. Now, could you elaborate on the current user base and operations of this product?

Mr. Jerry Yin: Absolutely, I'm glad you're interested in learning more. From what we can see, GPTBots is attracting a growing number of enterprises and developers with its easy-to-use yet powerful features. As of March 31, 2024, the number of registered GPTBots users exceeded 19,000, marking a 90% sequential increase, with over 85% of our users based overseas. This data underscores the widespread popularity of GPTBots worldwide. In order to meet the diverse needs of enterprises, GPTBots continuously updates and upgrades its functionalities. Recently, GPTBots officially released a new version that fully supports the latest OpenAI GPT-4o-128k model version and added new LLMs such as Alibaba Tongyi Qianwen, Meta Llama, Mistral AI and Anthropic Claude. These additions enable GPTBots to provide even richer and more comprehensive AI services to enterprises.

Reporter: As you said, most of your registered users are overseas. Could you give us more color on these users?

Mr. Jerry Yin: Our data shows that GPTBots has registered users from over 160 countries and regions. With the rapid advancement of AI technology, data security and privacy have become top priorities for enterprises. In response, we have officially launched privatized deployment, which enables enterprises to easily deploy and scale AI solutions within their internal networks or cloud infrastructures. This flexible deployment approach not only ensures data security and privacy, but also enables enterprises to achieve autonomous, controllable, and highly customized AI applications.

Reporter: Can you give us a specific example to illustrate the scenarios where GPTBots can be applied?

Mr. Jerry Yin: Sure. We have a partner, a leading book-sharing app, which provides users with a diverse selection of books and insightful interpretations. However, unlike traditional bookstores where users can find a book if they know the name of the book, this app, when integrated with GPTBots, offers users a more personalized and emotional book recommendation experience. Now, when users open the app and access the GPTBots service, they no longer need to have a specific book in mind. Through natural conversations with GPTBots, users can describe their current emotional state, life experiences, or areas of interest. For example, a user might be experiencing a heartbreak or feeling lost about parenting issues. GPTBots uses its advanced natural language processing capabilities and knowledge of the app's extensive book library to intelligently recommend relevant books based on the emotional information provided by the user. This emotional approach to book recommendation not only better aligns with users' actual needs and mental states, but also helps them discover books that resonate with their emotions, further enriching and deepening their reading experience. Through conversations with GPTBots, users can easily find books that suit them and experience the joy and growth that reading brings.

Reporter: Now more and more enterprises are starting to use AI. What's your outlook for the future of AI?

Mr. Jerry Yin: I am extremely positive and optimistic about the future for AI. As technology advances and application scenarios expand, AI will play an increasingly important role in various fields, gradually changing our lifestyles, work patterns, and even social structure. The empowerment of AI has become an indispensable element in driving social progress and industrial upgrading. I believe that as technology continues to break through and integrate, the impact of AI will become even broader and deeper.

Reporter: Thank you again for taking the time to share with us the details of GPTBots and its progress so far.

Mr. Jerry Yin: My pleasure. We're excited and encouraged by the progress we've made and the very positive feedback we've received so far from our customers around the world. Thank you again for this opportunity.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com