Vietnam Dragon Fruit Export Report 2024-2033: Vietnam was One of the World's Largest Fruit Exporters in 2023, with Dragon Fruit the Second Highest Exported Fruit After Durian

In the Asia-Pacific region and globally, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are major dragon fruit exporters. Vietnam is the largest producer and exporter of dragon fruit. Dragon fruit has been a major export fruit of Vietnam for many years due to its high quality and competitive prices in international markets. The Vietnamese dragon fruit industry benefits from favorable climatic conditions and experienced cultivation techniques, continually expanding its export market.



Although the cultivation area and export volume of dragon fruit in Vietnam have decreased in recent years, the country remains a global leader. Currently, Vietnam has nearly 55,000 hectares of dragon fruit plantations, producing over 1 million tons annually, with 80-85% of the production intended for export. Favorable soil and climatic conditions enable large-scale year-round production. Major growing areas include Binh Thuan, Long An, and Tien Giang provinces, known for their suitable climate and fertile soil. With advancing agricultural technology and increasing market demand, Vietnam's dragon fruit exports are a crucial pillar of its agricultural exports.



In 2023, Vietnam was one of the world's largest fruit exporters, with dragon fruit being the second highest exported fruit after durian. The annual export value of Vietnamese dragon fruit once reached US$ 1 billion. Despite a decline in the past three years, the annual export value still exceeds US$ 600 million, with potential for recovery.

In 2023, Vietnam's dragon fruit export volume was nearly 600,000 tons, with an export value of approximately US$ 600 million. In the first five months of 2024, the cumulative export value was around US$ 260 million.





From 2021 to 2024, major destinations for Vietnamese dragon fruit exports included China and India. Companies importing this product from Vietnam include Nong le Chan, Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit and Shangahi Goodfarmer Banana Co. Many dragon fruit exporters are subsidiaries of international fruit distributors. Major exporters in Vietnam include Song Dat Imp Exp Trading Co., Nong Thon Sinh, and Cong Ty Tnhh Xuat Nhap Khau Yuelaimei.



Overall, due to numerous free trade agreements, the global recovery in agricultural product demand, and reduced shipping costs, Vietnam's dragon fruit exports still have opportunities and growth potential. The publisher predicts the global demand for Vietnamese dragon fruit will continue to rise in the coming years. The export of Vietnamese dragon fruit is expected to maintain a growth trend, driven by these favorable conditions and the increasing international market demand.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $630 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $912 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2%





