5th Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program Showcases Standout Agriculture and Food Technology Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced the winners of the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program, honoring representing the very best of breakthrough technology innovation around the world.
With a global market value of approximately $56.8 billion by 2033, the AgTech industry is undergoing rapid expansion, underscoring significant investment and focus on technologies driving digitization, automation, and machine learning across the entire agricultural ecosystem. This transformative new era revolutionizing the face of agriculture is improving the full spectrum of ag operations and processes and providing farmers with cutting-edge technology such as synthetic biology, precision agriculture, yield forecasting, IoT, robotics, integrated farm management, and more.
The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology innovators driving this industry forward, with categories that include Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“A growing population, globalized trade, biotechnology, new regulations and climate change are all among the megatrends creating the foundation for transforming agriculture into a high-tech industry. AgTech not only addresses increases in overall farm productivity, but provides real answers to complex challenges such as over-application of chemicals and fertilizers, reducing ground and surface water pollutions, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, and increased product quality,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Our incredible group of 2024 AgTech Breakthrough winners are creating truly breakthrough products and services that empower the agricultural industry to increase efficiency, ease pain points, and lower their environmental footprint leading to more benefits for consumers around the world.”
The 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Farm Management
Farm Management Innovation of the Year: TieUp Farming
Farm Management Solution Provider of the Year: Cromai
Farm Management Solution of the Year: AgriERP by Folio3
In-Field Systems
Crop Protection Solution of the Year: Renaissance BioScience
Precision Agriculture Innovation of the Year: Microprep
Precision Irrigation Solution of the Year: Treetoscope
Water Monitoring Solution of the Year: Monnit
Irrigation
Overall Smart Irrigation Company of the Year: WiseConn
Harvesting Solutions
Overall Harvesting Innovation of the Year: Tevel
Internet-of-Things and AI
AI-based AgTech Company of the Year: BinSentry
AI-based AgTech Platform of the Year: Tend
AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year: SWARM Engineering
IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year: Bloomfield
Overall Sensor Solution of the Year: Arable
Analytics
AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year: IntelinAir
Analytics Innovation of the Year: Agmatix
Automation and Robotics
Agricultural Robotics Innovation of the Year: Beewise
Indoor Farming
Greenhouse Production System of the Year: Zordi
Vertical Farming Solution of the Year: Ecovative
Food Quality
Food Contaminants Detection Solution of the Year: Qcify RAY
Overall Food Quality Solution Provider of the Year: Waters VICAM Ochra-V™ MAX
Finance and Insurance
AgTech Finance Platform of the Year: Bushel
Food Replacement Tech
Cultured Meat Product of the Year: TissenBioFarm
Restaurant Tech
Overall Restaurant Tech Company of the Year: SynergySuite
FoodTech Industry Leadership
FoodTech AI innovation Award: PreciTaste
AgTech Industry Leadership
AgTech Implementation of the Year: Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture
AgTech Innovation of the Year: INVISION by INTENT
AgTech Sustainability Solution of the Year: CH4 Global
Overall AgTech Company of the Year: Inari Agriculture
Overall AgTech Solution of the Year: Barchart
