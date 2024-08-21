Asia Broadband On-Site Mineral Analysis Lab Reveals High-Grade Results In Ore Stockpile Testing Campaign

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s on-site mineral analysis laboratory has confirmed high-grade results in the targeted ore stockpile testing campaign on the new processing facility site in Etzatlan, Mexico. The testing campaign is utilizing recently gathered data and the stockpile evaluation technical report to extrapolate the highest mineral concentration targets for evaluation and confirmation for prioritized processing. The on-site analysis lab is an efficiency tool that expedites the production target identification process with rapid test results and extensive testing capacity. The lab and testing program accelerates the new processing facility operations with reduced costs and maximized plant revenues.



AABB’s new plant is designed and under construction to utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. Additionally, the new facility will be built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established.

In December 2022, AABB completed the land purchase for the site of the new processing facility to be constructed with respect to the terms of the historic and long-term processing and production agreement signed previously for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The agreement allows the Company exclusivity to purchase the 4 million ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. An evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $ 1 billion in total gold and silver value. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

The 4.94 hectare processing plant land parcel, that includes a water concession, is located approximately 5.8 miles from the ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Mexico, and 48 miles from the AABB Buenavista mining warehouse. The new facility build-out is budgeted for a $3 million cost and is initially planned to have a 200 ton per day (tpd) processing capacity. At this first level of processing, the mill is estimated to generate over $11 million in revenue annually. However, the Company will also be accelerating a mill expansion installation to increase the processing capacity 5 fold to 1,000 tpd, once the initial processing level of the mill is consistently at capacity.

“The high-grade testing results completed by our technical team continues to validate our stockpile resource value and is creating prioritized target zones for production. With our own mineral testing lab on the facility site, we can identify the highest mineral concentration priority targets in a very short period of time instead of having to rely on outside mineral analysis services. The lab gives us a significant efficiency and quality advantage with our processing to achieve the greatest value throughput to maximize revenues,” explained Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

