Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies, has released update note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL). The update note includes information on uCloudlink Group Inc.’s financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.

The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:

Q2 Earnings and Revenues Exceed Expectations – uCloudlink reported its financial results for Q2 2024, with total revenues of $22.4 million, up 1.7% year over year, exceeding our estimate of $22.2 million. The increase was primarily due to a 0.5% YoY increase in revenues from data connectivity services, which was driven by the continued recovery of international travel, and a 3.9% increase in revenues from sales of products. In terms of geographic distribution, Japan remains UCL’s largest market, contributing 46.2% of total revenues, while revenues from mainland China increased significantly by 106% YoY to $5.3 million, contributing 23.5% of total revenues as international tourism continues to recover, indicating the company’s explosive growth potential in China. Margin profile continued to improve in Q2 2024: overall gross margin was 49.2% versus 44.9% in Q2 2023, with increased gross margins on both services and sales of products. Total operating expenses were $9.1 million compared with $9.0 million a year ago. UCL’s net income for Q2 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted ADS, versus a net loss of $0.9 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted ADS in the year-ago period, beating our estimate of a net income of $0.9 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted ADS. Backed by an improved cash position and balance sheet, we see the potential for the company to deliver sustainable long-term growth through diversified revenue streams, as the company launches more innovative solutions to generate meaningful revenues with further improved profit margins and operational efficiency.



Valuation Update – Our valuation for UCL remains $10.00, combining discounted cash flow and comparable company analysis, which is contingent on the company maintaining its successful execution.

About uCloudlink Group Inc.

uCloudlink operates as an innovative mobile technology company that offers the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace to users globally, with aggregated mobile data allowances from over 392 MNOs (mobile network operator) globally. Leveraging its integral cloud SIM technology, it allows users to enjoy a smooth mobile connectivity experience without limitation to one MNO. uCloudlink was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by uCloudlink Group Inc. for producing research materials regarding uCloudlink Group Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 08/21/2024 the issuer had paid us $140,000 for our research services, consisting of $20,000 for an initiation report and $15,000 for six update notes in the first year of coverage and $35,000 in the second, third and fourth year of coverage for update notes during the term, which commenced 06/01/2021 and is renewable annually. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research-related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually does not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 08/21/2024. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and do not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for uCloudlink Group Inc.

