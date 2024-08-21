Skyline Insurance Selects EZLynx as Digital Foundation for Growth

Lewisville, TX., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Skyline Insurance has selected EZLynx management system as its business foundation. The agency will leverage the all-in-one management system with a single view across all lines of business to build out its digital personal lines workflows while revealing opportunities to expand into commercial lines business, enabling Skyline Insurance to grow its book of business today and in the future.

“When I decided to set out on my own, my book of business was primarily personal lines and it was all on paper documents which I knew wouldn’t help me efficiently service or cross-sell,” said Stacee Portillo, principal agent, Skyline Insurance. “EZLynx has made everything digital and all in one place, helping me easily service my current clients with integrated tools that give me a single view of the business that also show me opportunities where I can grow my commercial lines business.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“The commercial lines market is quickly growing, and the agents who focus on diversifying their books of business stand to gain significant profitability,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx will enable Skyline Insurance to tackle both lines of business with ease, creating digital workflows with one simple interface that will build a scalable foundation for growth.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.