All Lines Insurance Selects EZLynx to Enable Employee Productivity from Day One

Lewisville, TX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that All Lines Insurance Associates has selected EZLynx to consolidate agency operations from multiple disconnected systems into a single, integrated platform. After decades of managing client data across a fragmented technology stack, the agency is bringing its operations, including quoting and policy management, client communications, and renewals, onto EZLynx to simplify onboarding for new hires and boost staff productivity.

“We have a growth agenda which requires really bolstering our staff, but when your operations are spread across many systems, it is hard to get even a single quote in one place let alone ramp new hires with ease,” said Brandon Weiss, agent, All Lines Insurance Associates. “We realized that if we want to grow and bring on new staff, having everything in one platform makes onboarding much easier and helps new team members be productive from day one.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“In today’s competitive environment, there is a race to get servicing staff and producers to be revenue-generating," said Rob Bourne, senior vice president and general manager, EZLynx. “EZLynx helps agencies like All Lines reduce operational friction by bringing core agency operations onto a single platform, so staff spend less time navigating systems and more time serving clients and driving agency growth.”

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.