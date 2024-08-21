Biofuel Additives Market Size to Reach USD 32.39 Billion By 2032 | Growth in Demand for Biofuels Industry Growth | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Biofuel Additives Market size is projected to reach USD 32.39 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.89% over the forecast period of 2024-2032”.

Growing Focus on Energy Security Drives Market Growth.

Increased international recognition of environmental issues and the need to transition away from damaging energy sources has been a large driver for biofuel sales. Increased environmental awareness as well as the need to move away from unsustainable energy sources have helped the demand for biofuels in various parts across the globe. With societies around the world becoming more attuned to the impact of fossil fuels on a global scale, solutions aimed at minimizing or eliminating that environmental footprint have been growing in popularity with renewable energy sources; biofuels provide this greener solution.





Key Players

Chemiphase Ltd. (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Chevron Oronite Company LLC (US)

Fuel Quality Services, Inc. (FQS) (US)

Infineum (UK)

Biofuel Systems Group Ltd. (UK)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

NALCO (India)

Afton Chemical (US)

Evonik Industries AG. (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

In addition, biofuel additives improve important fuel properties like oxidation stability, cold flow, and ignition performance which in turn provides environmental flexibility of the biofuel alternatives thus escalating demand for bio fuel additives market. As environmental concerns gain more traction and support on a global scale, we are seeing sustainability.

For instance, in 2023, Chevron Oronite launched a new series of biofuel additives mainly for renewable diesel and biodiesel blends. This additives helped to enhance the lubricity, stability, oxidation, and deposit control of biofuels. It ensures its compatibility with existing fuel systems and engines.

Furthermore, numerous nations are seeking to decrease their reliance on imported fossil fuels and improve their energy security through investing in local biofuel production. This pattern is especially noticeable in areas rich in agricultural resources, which can be harnessed for the production of biofuels. The market is growing due to the demand for additives that enhance the quality and performance of biofuels manufactured locally.

For instance, in 2023, Neste Corporation, a leading producer of renewable fuels, expanded its production capacity in Singapore to strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region. This all factors drive market growth.

Biofuel Additives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 15.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 32.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.89% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Antioxidants, Detergents, Lubricity Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Octane & Cetane Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Dyes & Markers, Others)



• By Application (Diesel Fuel Additives, Heavy Fuel Oil Additives, Shipping Fuel Additives, Gasoline Fuel Additives, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing use of biofuels in the transportation sector.



• Rising need for clean and effective fuel.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The antioxidants type dominated the biofuel additives market and held a share of around 32.22% in 2023. Antioxidants are essential additives that serve to inhibit biofuels oxidation, a reaction which leads to the production of undesirable by-products like gums, sediments and acids. The worst part is, these substances can also degrade the quality and performance of fuel which results in engine problems including reduced fuel economy. Antioxidants are used in this context to prevent the generation of oxidizing substances that cause progressive deterioration of biofuels due to chemical reactions and guarantee long-term stability. This is especially important with biofuels as they are more easily oxidized than conventional fossil fuels. Therefore, the demand for antioxidants has increased in the biofuel additives industry as they are crucial to enhancing the shelf life and stability of biofuels.

By Application

The diesel fuel additives held the highest market share around 37.82% in 2023. Diesel fuel additives are created to specifically tackle different issues linked to diesel engines and fuels, like enhancing fuel stability, preventing microbial growth, improving cold flow properties, and lowering emissions. These additives are essential for maximizing engine performance, improving fuel combustion, and prolonging the lifespan of engine parts. As diesel engines are commonly used in commercial transportation, industrial applications, and agriculture, there continues to be a strong demand for diesel fuel additives.

Regional Landscape:

North America region held the largest market share around 43.56% in 2023. The area's strong market dominance is due to its modern infrastructure, solid regulatory system, and large investments in green energy technologies. Specifically, strict environmental regulations such as the Renewable Fuel Standard and the Clean Fuel Standard have been put into place by both the United States and Canada. These regulations are driving the use of biofuels and creating a demand for high-performance biofuel additives. Moreover, North America is advantaged by a robust biofuel sector that is backed by thorough research and development efforts focused on enhancing the quality and effectiveness of biofuels.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Evonik Industries AG introduced a new additive technology in 2023 that focuses on optimizing the performance of biofuels by enhancing their energy content and reducing emissions.

In 2023, Galp Energia introduced a new biofuel additive that enhances the cold flow properties of renewable diesel. This innovation is intended to improve the performance of biofuels in colder climates, making them more versatile and reliable for a broader range of applications.

Key Takeaways:

North America leads the biofuel additives market, driven by advanced infrastructure, and strong regulatory support.

Diesel fuel additives hold the largest market share due to their importance in enhancing diesel fuel performance.

Major companies are actively expanding their product portfolios and investing in new technologies to address challenges in biofuel performance.

