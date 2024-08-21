Comprehensive Database Chronicles the Surge of Wind Energy Development Across Africa

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wind energy sector in Africa has reached a significant milestone, with the recent consolidation of data regarding the continent's wind farms. An exhaustive database has been compiled, detailing an extensive array of wind energy projects, both onshore and offshore. This resource represents an unparalleled view into the current state and potential growth of wind-powered generation across diverse African regions.



Onshore and Offshore Developments



The database indicates a robust onshore market, with an operational capacity of 9.2 Gigawatts (GW) and an additional 8.1 GW under construction. This confirms a growing commitment to renewable energy sources and a dynamic shift in energy production methods. Meanwhile, advances in the offshore sector, though presently in the nascent stages with 0.6 GW planned, signal a forward-looking approach to harnessing Africa's wind potential.

It includes 163 entries. Its content represents 17,2 GW onshore and 0,6 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 25 entries (8,1 GW)

Operational: 130 entries (9,2 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 2 entries (0,6 GW)

Approved: 0 entries (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entries (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entries (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

