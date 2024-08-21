In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Case, SharkNinja Voluntarily Modifies Disclosure for “500x Less Dust Exposure” Claim

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BBB National Programs National Advertising Division has closed a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by Dyson, Inc. regarding advertising by SharkNinja Operating, LLC for its Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum & Auto-Empty System.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Dyson challenged the adequacy of the disclosure used in connection with SharkNinja’s claim that its Clean & Empty Vacuum offers “500x less dust exposure* (*Based on third-party plume testing while emptying vs. manual empty),” in digital advertising, third-party retailer websites, on SharkNinja’s website, and product packaging.

In response to Dyson’s SWIFT challenge, SharkNinja informed NAD that it has permanently discontinued use of the disclosure identified by Dyson and that all future claims of comparative dust exposure will include a modified disclosure clearly stating the basis of comparison, which is a comparison to the Shark Navigator.

Therefore, NAD did not review the challenge on the merits and will treat the advertising, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

