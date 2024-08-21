Mobile Battery Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 45.30 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile battery market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 45.30 billion by 2032, up from US$ 24.20 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The mobile battery market is poised for unprecedented growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for enhanced battery life and efficiency. As of 2023, the global mobile battery market is valued at approximately $45 billion, with projections indicating it will reach $65 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory is fueled by the expanding smartphone market, where over 1.5 billion units are shipped annually. With the average smartphone battery capacity now at 5,000 mAh, the demand for advanced battery solutions is on the rise. Industry leaders like Samsung SDI and LG Chem are strategically investing in R&D, collectively spending over $12 billion to develop next-generation battery technologies capable of supporting 5G and AI functionalities.

Download Free Sample Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mobile-battery-market

The demand for fast-charging capabilities is creating substantial revenue opportunities for industry players. In 2023, over 60% of smartphones support fast charging, with technologies offering charging speeds of up to 120 watts. The fast charging market alone is expected to generate revenues exceeding $15 billion by 2025. Additionally, the integration of solid-state batteries, projected to reach commercial viability by 2026, presents a lucrative opportunity, with potential market revenues surpassing $8 billion by 2030. The push for sustainable and eco-friendly battery solutions is also gaining traction, with over 500 million devices now incorporating recycled materials, opening new revenue streams for eco-conscious manufacturers.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the mobile battery market, accounting for over 50% of global revenues, driven by high smartphone penetration and manufacturing capabilities. China, in particular, is a key player, with over 800 million smartphones shipped annually. North America and Europe follow closely, with a combined market share of over 30%, fueled by demand for high-performance and energy-efficient devices. With over 2,000 new battery patents filed in 2023, innovation is at the forefront, presenting industry players with numerous opportunities to capitalize on the evolving market dynamics and secure a competitive edge in the global mobile battery landscape.

Key Findings in Global Mobile Battery Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 45.30 billion CAGR 5.7% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (48.0%) By Applications Smartphone (78.5%) By Sales Chanel (Customers) OEMs (72.4%) Top Trends Increasing demand for longer-lasting and fast-charging mobile battery technologies.

Integration of AI for optimizing battery performance and energy management.

Adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable materials in battery production processes. Top Drivers Growing consumer reliance on mobile devices for essential daily activities.

Advancements in mobile technology necessitating higher battery capacity and efficiency.

Rising environmental concerns prompting development of greener energy solutions. Top Challenges Balancing battery performance improvements with safety and thermal management issues.

High production costs limiting widespread adoption of advanced battery technologies.

Limited availability of raw materials leading to supply chain constraints.

Smartphone Battery Demand Sparks Technological Advancements in Mobile Battery Market

As of 2023, the insatiable global demand for smartphones continues to reshape the mobile battery landscape, propelling innovation and challenging manufacturers to keep pace. The global smartphone user base has surged to a staggering 6.8 billion individuals, with an estimated 1.7 billion smartphones sold in the past year alone. These figures underscore the critical role of battery technology in sustaining daily digital interactions. Notably, the smartphone market now witnesses the sale of over 250 million units featuring advanced AMOLED displays, which necessitate enhanced power solutions. The burgeoning interest in gaming smartphones, with sales exceeding 150 million units, also drives the need for superior batteries capable of supporting graphics-heavy applications and extended usage.

The demand for battery replacements has equally intensified across the global mobile battery market, with over 600 million smartphone batteries replaced globally in 2023. This surge is attributed to the ever-growing reliance on mobile devices for both personal and professional purposes. The push for more sustainable battery solutions is evident, as sales of eco-friendly battery variants, such as those utilizing recycled materials, have topped 50 million units. Concurrently, smartphone manufacturers are investing heavily in research, with a focus on developing batteries with a lifespan exceeding 1,000 charge cycles. Recent breakthroughs include the introduction of silicon anode batteries in over 100 million devices, offering improved energy retention. Furthermore, over 400 million smartphones now feature adaptive battery management systems that optimize performance based on user habits. The advent of wireless charging technology has led to 200 million devices supporting this feature, promoting convenience and efficiency. As the smartphone industry evolves, these technological advancements in battery design and functionality are poised to meet the escalating demands of a connected world, positioning manufacturers to lead in the race toward sustainable innovation.

OEMs Solidify Leadership in Mobile Battery Distribution

As of 2023, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to shape the future of mobile battery market distribution, setting new benchmarks in production and technological advancement. Industry leaders like Samsung SDI, LG Chem, and CATL have collectively supplied over 150 million mobile batteries in the past year alone. Samsung SDI recently expanded its production capabilities to manufacture an additional 60 million batteries annually, while LG Chem is on track to deliver 55 million units. CATL, on the other hand, has ramped up its efforts with the introduction of a new production line that can output 35 million batteries, underscoring its commitment to meeting global demand. The R&D arm of Panasonic has unveiled batteries that boast a 30% faster charging time, highlighting the company’s innovation-driven approach. Meanwhile, BYD has successfully rolled out a new lithium polymer battery that extends device usage by an additional two hours per charge cycle.

The strategic foresight of these OEMs in the mobile battery market is further evidenced by their geographic expansion and partnerships. LG Chem has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility in Vietnam, increasing its production capacity by 20 million units annually. Samsung SDI has entered into a landmark agreement with leading smartphone manufacturers to supply 70 million batteries over the next two years. In a bold move to capture the electric vehicle market, BYD has initiated a crossover in technology application, producing 10 million hybrid batteries suitable for both smartphones and electric vehicles. Furthermore, Panasonic has secured a deal with several tech startups to provide 40 million units, ensuring a steady flow of cutting-edge battery solutions for new market entrants. These strategic moves and innovations not only position OEMs as indispensable players in the mobile battery industry but also reaffirm their role in driving technological progress and sustainability in the energy sector.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/mobile-battery-market

Asia Pacific to Keep Dominating Global Mobile Battery Market, Set to Contribute over US$ 19.50 Billion Revenue

The Asia-Pacific region's dominance in the production and consumption of mobile battery market is primarily driven by a combination of strategic industrial policies, technological innovations, and a massive consumer base. China, Japan, and South Korea are pivotal countries in this landscape. China, with its vast manufacturing capacity, leads the charge, producing batteries with a total capacity of nearly 900 gigawatt-hours in 2022. Japan and South Korea follow closely with leading companies like Panasonic, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI, which are significant contributors to the global battery supply chain. In 2023, these companies collectively manufactured batteries for over 300 million smartphones and other mobile devices.

The regional mobile battery market benefits from well-established supply chains that provide access to critical raw materials and advanced manufacturing technologies. The lithium reserves in China alone were recorded at over 1.5 million metric tons as of 2023, essential for battery production. Moreover, government policies and investments play a crucial role; for instance, China has implemented strategies to support research, development, and production capacity expansions. In 2023, China invested over $10 billion in battery technology development. The focus on technological advancements has led to a significant reduction in battery prices, with the cost of lithium-ion batteries dropping by 82% from 2013 to 2023. Also, the high demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs) within the region further fuels battery consumption and production. In 2023, China alone deployed batteries amounting to one terawatt-hour, underscoring its leading position. Additionally, South Korea exported over 500,000 electric vehicle batteries, highlighting its global reach.

The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region in the global mobile battery market is also reflected in various statistics. By 2023, all major EV battery manufacturers were based in Asia, and Asia dominated the rankings for the largest EV battery manufacturers by total battery deployment. The region also saw significant investments, with companies like Toyota and LG Energy Solution planning to build factories in Europe. Investments in these factories were estimated at over $6 billion in 2023 alone. Additionally, China remained the largest market for electric vehicles, selling approximately 3.3 million units in 2021. Furthermore, Japan's production facilities were capable of producing 200 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually by 2023. Another critical stat is the production of over 50 million laptops powered by batteries from this region in 2023. These statistics highlight the region's strategic positioning and robust infrastructure, making it the leading force in the global mobile battery market.

Global Mobile Battery Market Key Players

Samsung SDI

Sunwoda Electronics

Desay Battery

BYD

LG Chem

COSMX

Panasonic SANYO

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

TIANJIN LISHEN BATTERY JOINT-STOCK CO.

Maxwell Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Smartphone Portable devices Portable games Portable Wi-Fi Portable translator Others



By Sales Channel (Customers)

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Inquire more about this report before purchase: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/mobile-battery-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.