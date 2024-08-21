Meet OceanXplorer: The High-Tech Marvel Exploring Our Oceans – Like Never Before

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite covering most of our planet, 80% of the world’s oceans remain unexplored. OceanX, a nonprofit organization, is changing that with the OceanXplorer – the most advanced exploration vessel ever built and the star of the epic six-part discovery series, OCEANEXPLORERS, which premiered August 18th on NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Recently, OceanX’s science program director Mattie Rodrigue and ocean technology innovator Eric Stackpole, conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to talk about the vessel and reveal the latest adventures and scientific breakthroughs.



OceanX’s mission is to explore the oceans and bring it back to the surface to educate communities and inspire the next generation of explorers, and the OceanXplorer was built to help OceanX realize this mission.



The vessel provides access to the most advanced research and analytical tools in the world that allow scientists to conduct incredibly comprehensive marine research and data analysis, all onboard. In addition to facilitating scientific research, the OceanXplorer was designed and constructed to also document stories of discovery to share with the public worldwide.



OceanX partnered with National Geographic Explorer at Large, James Cameron, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit to create OCEANXPLORERS, an epic six-part underwater discovery series. OCEANXPLORERS takes audiences aboard OceanXplorer to investigate the farthest frontiers of the world’s oceans, most of which are entirely unexplored. The series premiered August 18th on National Geographic and is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

The series follows some of the world's foremost experts in marine biology, ecology, robotics, and submersible piloting as the team travels to the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, the Azores, and the Arctic as they work to uncover and share the deepest secrets of our oceans.

Equipped with the ship’s cutting-edge scientific equipment, OCEANXPLORERS showcases the thrill of exploration and extraordinary wildlife filmmaking, pushing the boundaries of knowledge at the final frontier on Earth—its oceans.

State-of-the-art underwater camera rigs capture unimaginable encounters, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and deploy filming techniques that bring to life the magical worlds of the oceans in exquisite detail.

Throughout the six episodes the series uncovers remarkable discoveries on marine life including humpback whales, sperm whales, bowhead whales, sixgill sharks, hammerhead sharks, polar bears, and so much more. The series premiered on August 18th on National Geographic and is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, where you can be a part of these captivating adventures.

OceanX believes the ocean shouldn’t be a source of fear but a source of wonder that compels us to act. By showing off how amazing it can be, they hope to foster a generation of ocean stewards who are knowledgeable and passionate about safeguarding our oceans.

To learn more, visit: oceanx.org

About Mattie Rodrigue:

Mattie Rodrigue is the Science Program Director at OceanX. She is responsible for all scientific expedition coordination and planning, scientific publications and technology development, leads OceanX scientific partnerships, and spearheads the scientific curriculum for the OceanX Young Explorers Program and other outreach initiatives.

A native of Arizona, Mattie spent her childhood soaking up science, inspecting all of the bugs, reptiles and rocks that the desert has to offer. At the young age of 11, after a field trip on which she first observed sea stars and invertebrate ocean animals, Mattie knew she wanted to dedicate her life to studying the ocean.

With OceanX, Mattie has traveled the globe, studying some of the most remote and least explored areas of the ocean including the Red Sea and the Arctic Ocean. As Science Program Director, Mattie is responsible for building science programming, developing relationships with research and science partners, and using the scientific capabilities of OceanX's research vessel, OceanXplorer, to do the most innovative and groundbreaking science possible and share it with the world.

Mattie has extensive experience in ocean exploration initiatives, marine science research, program development and facilitation. She is incredibly passionate about ocean science and education and believes deeply that if humans can understand their impact on the oceans, they will develop the policies to protect them. Before joining OceanX, Mattie worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), presenting all over the world including on the floor of the UN Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission to support diplomatic efforts to expand ocean education.

About Eric Stackpole ( @Eerrp ):

Eric Stackpole has spent his career developing the tools used to explore remote and harsh environments. With a background in spacecraft mechanism design at NASA’s Ames Research Center and experience as an engineer and pilot for a remotely operated robotic submarine used to explore the under-ice environments in Antarctica, Stackpole has focused his efforts on making tools to explore the unknown more accessible. He founded OpenROV in 2012, making low-cost robotic submarines to democratize the exploration of underwater worlds. In 2019, OpenROV merged to become Sofar Ocean Technologies, creating a worldwide network of marine sensors to monitor the world’s oceans in real time. Stackpole has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

About OceanX:

OceanX is on a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an operating program of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

About OCEANXPLORERS:

OCEANXPLORERS is an epic six-part underwater discovery series that premiered August 18th on National Geographic and is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Sara Lafkir

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727 - saral@dssimonmedia.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5fb90d5-83ad-4449-9cbd-0d2a00ac5b8b