ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605, Now Available in Canada

The new AMD Ryzen™ AI processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics brings new levels of AI-powered work and play to the Zephyrus gaming laptop family

Game-changing performance: Powerful AMD Ryzen ™ AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 4070 Laptop GPU in an ultra-sleek 1.49 cm chassis

Powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in an ultra-sleek 1.49 cm chassis Built to go anywhere and do anything: Acclaimed thin-and-light design includes a 240 Hz OLED display, WiFi 7, and SD Express 7.0 support





TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the latest version of its acclaimed Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor is now available in Canada. With a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks and a dedicated NVIDIA® GPU, the latest Zephyrus G16 stands ready for any scenario, from gaming to productivity and more — all in an ultra-sleek thin-and-light package. Its sleek chassis, impressive performances, and stylish design also make it an outstanding choice for back-to-school, perfect for handling demanding workloads, graphic-intensive degrees, content creation, or simply to game in style. The Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations and available on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

Zephyrus enters the era of AI computing

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) marks a new era of AI computing. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, it features 12 cores, 24 threads, and an AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU capable of 50 TOPS.

Equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, the G16 delivers exceptional AI performance, making it ideal for photo and video editing, image generation, coding, and gaming with DLSS 3 super resolution. Enhanced productivity and gaming are further supported by ROG Intelligent Cooling, which includes liquid metal on the CPU and an upgraded heatpipe system with a tri-fan design featuring our 2nd gen Arc Flow Fans™.

Built to go anywhere and do anything

This new AMD platform is packed in a thin-and-light design with an exquisitely crafted CNC-milled aluminum chassis, with a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid. It also features an ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Its 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5K resolution, and 240 Hz refresh rate are perfect for gaming and content creation alike, with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification for excellent HDR experiences.

Inside, the ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, along with support for the new SD Express 7.0 standard for ultrafast SD card performance. In addition, it’s the first ROG laptop to support WiFi 7, capable of higher speeds with less congestion when combined with a compatible router.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations in Canada on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WV-XB96), Platinum White, boasting the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$2,999.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WI-XB96), Eclipse Gray, boasting the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$3,299.

ROG Zephyrus G16 GA605 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2024-ga605/

ROG Zephyrus G16 GA605 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/rog-zephyrus-g16-2024-ga605.html

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605

Model

GA605WI-XB96

GA605WV-XB96

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370

AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370

Graphics

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU





Max TGP 105W (with Dynamic Boost)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU





Max TGP 105W (with Dynamic Boost)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Eclipse Gray

Platinum White

Display

16" ROG Nebula Display OLED 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240Hz / 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC®







VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500







Pantone® Validation, Delta E 11







Dolby Vision®

16" ROG Nebula Display OLED 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240Hz / 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC®







VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500







Pantone® Validation, Delta E 11







Dolby Vision® Memory

32GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz (onboard memory)

16GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz (onboard memory)

Storage

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD

Keyboard

1-Zone RGB

1-Zone RGB

Audio

















Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers

Smart Amplifier

Smart Amplifier

Dolby Atmos®

Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio

Hi-Res Audio

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

WiFi / Bluetooth





WiFi 7(802.11ax)

WiFi 7(802.11ax)

Bluetooth® v5.3

Bluetooth® v5.3

I/O Ports

1 x USB4



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI 2.1



1 x SD Express 7 Card Reader



1 x Audio jack

1 x USB4



1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery)



2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x HDMI 2.1



1 x SD Express 7 Card Reader



1 x Audio jack

Battery

90Wh

90Wh

Dimensions

35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm



13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65" 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm



13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65" Weight

1.85 kg / 4.08 lb

1.85 kg / 4.08 lb

MSRP (USD)

CA$ 3,299

CA$ 2,999

Where to Buy

ASUS Online Store

ASUS Online Store





