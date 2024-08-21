Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Alastair Carruthers

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sorrow that the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) announces the passing of Alastair Carruthers, FRCPC, a pioneering physician and esteemed member of the medical community whose contributions left an indelible mark on the field of Dermatology. He was an innovator with a collaborative spirit matched only by his love of his family and kindness towards his mentees.

Born on June 4, 1945, in Bebington, Cheshire, UK, to Dr. Benjamin and Mrs. Barbara Carruthers, Alastair left this world peacefully on Aug. 19, 2024, in Vancouver, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Alongside his wife, Dr. Jean Carruthers, Alastair led the discovery of the cosmetic use of botulinum toxin A, a significant advancement in dermatologic treatment. In 1987, the couple shared medical office space. Jean, an ophthalmologist, used a dilute solution of botulinum toxin to manage a patient with uncontrollable blinking. After the treatment, they discovered the wrinkle-relaxing effects of the toxin. Through years of additional research, they presented their results at the 1991 ASDS Annual Meeting, and by 1993, the new treatment was sweeping the cosmetic medicine arena. BOTOX® was the first FDA-approved treatment of its kind — beginning with its 2002 approval for treating glabellar lines. This revolutionary cosmetic procedure represented an evolution in aesthetic medicine and inspired a whole new genre of injectable cosmetic treatment options. The Carruthers are largely to credit for making BOTOX® a household name, and his passing leaves a deep void for many of his colleagues.

A graduate of the University of Oxford’s Brasenose College in 1968, he underwent rigorous training in Internal Medicine in Vancouver and Liverpool before specializing in dermatology at St. Thomas’s Hospital and St. John’s Hospital for Diseases of the Skin in London. In 1977, Alastair joined the Faculty of Dermatology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. His career was marked by groundbreaking work, including bringing Mohs surgery to Canada in 1983, which he learned during his fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. His efforts were instrumental in establishing the Canadian Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Alastair became the first Canadian President of ASDS from 2006 to 2007. He was passionate about fostering the future of dermatologic surgery through education and engagement, establishing the First Annual ASDS Gala, the ASDS Stegman Circle fundraising initiative and the Society’s advocacy arm, ASDSA, during his presidential tenure. His leadership extended through his dedication to ASDS, where he served on 39 committees and work groups, held the role of ASDS Historian / Parliamentarian from 2012 to 2018 and led early-career dermatologists as a mentor for the ASDS Future Leaders Network program from 2017 to 2019. He was also an esteemed faculty member at many ASDS Annual Meetings and educational offerings. Throughout his career, Alastair published over 100 articles and authored several textbooks. These contributions were recognized with numerous honors, including the ASDS Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Outstanding Service in 2010, the Philip Frost and Eugene van Scott Leadership Award in 2012, the ASDS Leadership in Innovation Lectureship in 2014 and the ASDS President’s Award in 2015.

Outside of his professional life, Alastair was a passionate sportsman and a connoisseur of fine wine, holding prestigious roles such as Grand Seneschal of the Chevaliers du Tastevin Burgundy group in Vancouver and Grand Pilier General for the National Tastevin organization.

After retiring in 2015, Alastair embraced a new academic pursuit, studying European and Middle Eastern history at the University of British Columbia. Despite his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, he approached these challenges with the same grace and determination that defined his life.

Alastair is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; his children Thomas (married to Jennifer), Robert (married to Mollie) and Graham (partner Steve Hunt); and his four grandchildren Ogden, Hazel, Benjamin and Audrey. He is also survived by his sisters, Gail Cosbie-Ross and Bobbie Lintott; his great-niece Sally Cotterell (Amy, Josh and Darcy); and his nephew Benjamin Cosbie-Ross (Poppy and Daisy).

Dr. Alastair Carruthers will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of innovation, leadership and dedication will continue to inspire and impact the lives of many.

