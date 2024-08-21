ADVISORY – Teamsters to Hold Rally Outside CN Headquarters

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the event talks fail and CN locks out workers, Teamster members will hold a rally outside of CN's headquarters in Montréal. Union leaders will be available for interview.



Despite this advisory, negotiations to secure a last minute-deal with CN are ongoing.

WHO: François Laporte, National President, Teamsters Canada

Locked out rail workers WHAT: Media availability, photo op, rally WHEN: Thursday, August 22 from 7:30am to 8:30am WHERE: CN Headquarters

935 de La Gauchetière Street West, Montréal

With over 130,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation, warehouse, and supply chain union. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

