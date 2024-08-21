ADVISORY – Teamsters to Hold Rally Outside CN Headquarters

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the event talks fail and CN locks out workers, Teamster members will hold a rally outside of CN's headquarters in Montréal. Union leaders will be available for interview.
Despite this advisory, negotiations to secure a last minute-deal with CN are ongoing.
|WHO:
|François Laporte, National President, Teamsters Canada
Locked out rail workers
|WHAT:
|Media availability, photo op, rally
|WHEN:
|Thursday, August 22 from 7:30am to 8:30am
|WHERE:
|CN Headquarters
935 de La Gauchetière Street West, Montréal
