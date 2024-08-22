UAE Cat Food Market Report 2024-2032

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cat Food Market Report by Product Type (Dry Food, Wet and Canned Food, Snacks and Treats), Ingredient Type (Animal Derivative, Plant Derivative, Cereals Derivative), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others) 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE cat food market size reached US$ 49.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 92.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2032.



As a result of the increasing number of nuclear families and growing expatriate population, the pet adoption rates in the UAE have escalated in recent years. Since cats are considered pious and cleaner according to Islam, they have emerged as the most popular pet species in the country. Moreover, in order to uplift their social status and image, affluent Emiratis are opting for expensive and exotic cat breeds. A consequent rise in the consciousness regarding the health management of the pets has increased the demand for high-quality cat food which contains all the essential minerals, carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins. In line with this, manufacturers are introducing premium products for different cat species and age groups.

UAE Cat Food Industry Drivers/Constraints:



One of the major cat food market trends is the emergence of one-person households which has prompted individuals to seek low-maintenance pets, such as cats. Additionally, the high disposable incomes of consumers have also enabled them to afford premium cat food products. These products can be easily digested by cats and have a higher nutritional value as compared to mass products.

Apart from this, various restaurants, residential buildings and other public spaces have started allowing the entry of cats with their owners. Moreover, regular offers by cat food retailers coupled with the growing trend of online retail formats has further provided impetus to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the UAE cat food market report, along with forecasts for the period 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, ingredient type and distribution channel.

Wet and canned food is currently the most popular type of cat food in the UAE.

Animal derivate currently represent the most popular ingredient type.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets currently represent the most popular distribution channel.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the UAE cat food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the popular product types in the UAE cat food market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the UAE cat food market?

What are the key ingredient types in the UAE cat food market?

What are the major distribution channels in the UAE cat food market?

What are the price trends of cat food?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE cat food market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE cat food market?

What is the structure of the UAE cat food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE cat food market?

How is cat food manufactured?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $92.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 GCC Cat Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 UAE Cat Food Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Price Analysis



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Food

7.2 Wet and Canned Food

7.3 Snacks and Treats



8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

8.1 Animal Derivative

8.2 Plant Derivative

8.3 Cereals Derivative

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjkwse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment