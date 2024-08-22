Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, Launches Latest Artisanal Strain, ‘Milk & Cookies’ for Avid Indica Enthusiasts

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced the release of premium cannabis brand, BROKEN COAST’s latest small batch flower strain, 'Milk & Cookies', joining the brand's renowned craft cannabis portfolio of Cherry Cheesecake, EmergenZ, Sour OG, Holy Grail Kush, and Amnesia Haze. This potent indica strain features sweet vanilla and nutty earthy flavors, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or sharing with friends.



"We are excited to add Milk & Cookies to our premium cannabis strains lineup," said Kevin Anderson, Master Grower at Broken Coast. "Crafted with care, this small batch strain offers a warm and comforting experience with a potent punch, making it a perfect choice for passionate indica lovers. We're proud to share this latest addition with our community and can't wait to see how they enjoy it."

Classic and comforting, Broken Coast’s ‘Milk & Cookies’ is a Cookies & Cream x Triple OG cross, thickly blanketed in milky trichomes and cultivated with meticulous care, ensuring each small batch meets the highest standards. The cannabis plants are nurtured in strain-specific conditions to optimize their potential, inspected for optimal purity, hang-dried, carefully hand-trimmed, cold cured, and hand-packaged.

Broken Coast’s Milk & Cookies flower is available in Canada across select regions and licensed retailers, including British Columbia and Alberta, and soon to be available in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan this Fall with further expansion nationwide. In pre-rolls, Milk & Cookies can be found in Ontario in 5x0.5g and 3x0.5g in Alberta. Find what Broken Coast flower speaks to you by following us at @brokencoast.ca and visit www.brokencoast.ca for more.

About Broken Coast

Broken Coast is raising the standard for craft cannabis through the relentless pursuit of purity. It’s late nights. It’s long days. It’s an incurable obsession with pursuing the purest, most quintessential expression of the plant that began in 2013 on the pristine coast of Vancouver Island and continues to inspire us every single day. Milk & Cookies is the latest addition to our stellar craft flower line-up including Cherry Cheesecake, EmergenZ, Sour OG, Holy Grail Kush, and Amnesia Haze.

For us, striving for purity isn’t a sprint – it’s an infinite marathon. We believe patience is a virtue and we know real quality can’t be rushed. That’s why we take our time phenohunting through thousands of plants, unsatisfied until we discover the most exceptional expressions of genetics. It’s why we monitor our grow rooms for temperature, airflow, nutrition, and humidity. And why we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

This uncompromising, unrelenting pursuit ensures we grow big, beautiful buds that deliver quality you can see, smell and taste. Creating pristine, high-quality cannabis takes care and time, which is why we take ours in the pursuit of purity.

For more about Broken Coast, visit brokencoast.com and follow @brokencoast.ca on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and Tilray does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

