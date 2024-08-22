Truck Starter Motors Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Increased Demand for Fuel Efficiency Spurs Innovations in Starter Motors

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Starter Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Truck Starter Motors is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the truck starter motor market is driven by several factors, including regulatory changes, technological advancements, and shifts in market demand. Stricter emissions regulations globally are pushing truck manufacturers to innovate towards more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies.

This regulatory environment is promoting the adoption of start-stop and other green technologies that require robust starter motors designed for frequent use. Technological factors also play a crucial role, with ongoing improvements in materials science and engineering allowing for lighter, more efficient, and more durable starter motors.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for commercial vehicles due to the expansion of the logistics and e-commerce sectors is directly influencing the demand for high-quality and reliable truck starter motors. These trends highlight a market that is becoming increasingly dynamic and driven by both innovation and the essential need for efficiency and sustainability in the transportation sector.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Light-Duty Trucks Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks Application segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $475.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $452.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cummins, Inc., Delco Remy (as part of PHINIA, Inc.), Denso Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Electric Starter Motors Drive Adoption in Trucks

Increased Demand for Fuel Efficiency Spurs Innovations in Starter Motors

Growing Commercial Truck Fleets Expand Market Opportunities

Growth in Heavy-duty Trucks and Their Influence on Market Dynamics

Rising Popularity of Automatic Start-Stop Technology

Electrification of Trucks and Its Impact on Starter Motor Technology

Replacement Market Demand Drives Growth

Global Expansion of Logistics and Transportation Industries

