Catheters Market Set to Reach USD 99.30 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global catheters market was estimated at USD 53.67 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 99.30 billion by 2032. The market is likely to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024–2032.

What is Catheter?

Catheter is a thin tube-formed medical device that helps drain urine from bladder. It also serves functional purposes such as delivering medicine or fluids to blood and diagnosing or treating heart conditions. During bladder, bowel, or urinary tract surgeries, catheters are used to remove urine from the body.

Catheters are usually made of one of the materials, including rubber, silicone, latex, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene. Urinary catheters, intravenous catheters, and cardiac catheterization are the three main types of catheters. Depending on the treatment needs, catheters may be placed in the body either temporarily or permanently.

Market Report Attributes



Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 53.67 billion Market value by 2032 USD 99.30 billion CAGR 7.2% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-catheters-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Report

Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing technological developments, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries across developing nations drive the catheters market growth.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product type, lumen, material, end `use, and region.

Based on region, North America held the largest catheters market share in 2023.

Catheters Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickson and Company,

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cure Medical LLC

Edward Lifesciences

Hollister Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Medtronic

Smith Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Manfred Sauer

Stryker Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-catheters-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: A common condition called Peripheral artery disease (PAD) often requires surgical techniques such as catheterization. Instead of conventional surgery, patients affected by PAD prefer angioplasty procedures, which is fueling the demand for such interventions. Thus, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in emerging markets drives the growth of the catheters market.

A common condition called Peripheral artery disease (PAD) often requires surgical techniques such as catheterization. Instead of conventional surgery, patients affected by PAD prefer angioplasty procedures, which is fueling the demand for such interventions. Thus, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in emerging markets drives the growth of the catheters market. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Catheters are commonly used to diagnose conditions, including diabetes, renal disease, urinary tract issues, cardiovascular disease, and others, and there is an increasing prevalence of these conditions across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease are collectively responsible for 74% of all deaths worldwide. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses boosts the demand for catheters.

Catheters are commonly used to diagnose conditions, including diabetes, renal disease, urinary tract issues, cardiovascular disease, and others, and there is an increasing prevalence of these conditions across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease are collectively responsible for 74% of all deaths worldwide. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses boosts the demand for catheters. Technological Advancements : To cater to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, market players focus on various technological advancements, such as smaller catheters and antimicrobial coatings to reduce the risk of complications like restenosis. These increasing technological developments are driving the market growth.

: To cater to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, market players focus on various technological advancements, such as smaller catheters and antimicrobial coatings to reduce the risk of complications like restenosis. These increasing technological developments are driving the market growth. Rising Number of Cardiovascular Illness Cases: The rise in sedentary lifestyles, including unhealthy diet, reduced physical activity, and high tobacco and alcohol consumption, has led to increased prevalence and mortality rates of cardiovascular diseases. As a result, there is a growing demand for longer hospital stays and additional medical procedures, which is driving catheters market revenue.

Which Region Dominates Catheters Market Globally?

North America held the largest global catheters market share in 2023 and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are a few of the prominent factors contributing to the regional market growth. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Teleflex Incorporated positively influence the regional market growth. As awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases increases among patients and healthcare professionals, the demand for catheters is expected to rise in North America in the coming years.

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-catheters-market/inquire-before-buying

Segmental Overview

Catheters Market – Product Type-Based Outlook

Cardiovascular Catheters PTA Balloon Catheters Electrophysiology Catheters PTCA Balloon Catheters IVUS Catheters

Urology Catheters Peritoneal Catheters Foley Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters Hemodialysis Catheters

Intravenous Catheters Central Venous Catheters Midline Peripheral Catheters Peripheral Catheters

Specialty Catheters Thermodilution Catheters IUI Catheters Wound/Surgical Catheters Oximetry Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Catheters Market – Lumen-Based Outlook

Single-Lumen

Double-Lumen

Triple-Lumen

Catheters Market – Material-Based Outlook

Silicone Catheters

Polyurethane Catheters

Latex Catheters

Others

Catheters Market – End Use-Based Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Catheters Market – Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

U.S. Dental Implants Market

Asia Pacific Skin Boosters Market

Specialty Medical Chairs Market

Cardiovascular Device Market

North America Hearing Aid Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.