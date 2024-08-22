Smart Fertility Tracker Market Size Set to Hit by USD 0.42 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.59%, Driven by Rising Infertility Rates & Growing PCOS Cases | SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Fertility Tracker Market Size and Trends Analysis:
The Smart Fertility Tracker Market, valued at USD 0.17 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 0.42 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.59% over the forecast period. This significant growth is driven by the rising awareness and adoption of personalized reproductive health solutions, technological advancements in wearable devices, and increasing infertility rates globally.
Market Drivers and Trends
Lifestyle changes, delayed childbirth, and health complexities have resulted in a growth in cases of infertility and this has increased the need to develop new and better fertility monitoring services. With the rapidly changing lifestyles and there by expectations of more accurate techniques to track reproductive health smart fertility trackers are gaining more popularity among consumers. These devices have features that make it possible for them to predict ovulation, track menstrual cycles, and estimate the fertility window hence giving the users pretty good information on their reproductive health.
The adoption of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the smart fertility tracker has boosted sophistication and ease of use. The sophistication of these technologies improves the data collection and forward-looking action of the devices and therefore makes them more appropriate for the users. Also, the advancement in technology has witnessed the use of smartphones and the internet, thus the use of application-based fertility products that provide original information with detailed information to users.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Ava Women
- Clue by BioWink GmbH
- Conceivable
- Daysy
- Femometer
- Flo Health, Inc.
- Glow
- Ifertracker
- Inito
- Kindara
- Lady Technologies Inc.
- Miracare
- Natural Cycles
- OvaCue
- Ovia Health
- OvuSense
- Prima Temp
- Quanovate Tech Inc.
- Raiing Medical Company
- Swiss Precision Diagnostics
- Tempdrop
- Trackle
- Valley Electronics AG
- viO HealthTech Limited
- YONO
Smart Fertility Tracker Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 0.17 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 0.42 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 10.59% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Utility: The market is dominated by non-wearable devices, due to the simplicity of non-wearable fertility trackers, such as Daysy, which is a major factor contributing to their popularity among women with PCOS. The ease of use these devices offer for tracking fertile windows is likely driving the success of the non-wearable segment. Non-wearable accounted for the largest market share of 55% in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue as more consumers prefer discreet and non-invasive tracking solutions.
By Distribution Channel: Online stores have gained significant traction with 63.98% market share in 2023, offering a wide range of products and easy access to information for consumers. Offline stores are expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing preference for offline shopping and the availability of a variety of options.
Smart Fertility Tracker Market Key Segmentation:
By Utility
- Wearable
- Non-wearable
By Application
- Basal Body Temperature-based Trackers
- Urinary Luteinizing Hormone-based Trackers
- Electrolyte-level-based Trackers
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Store
- Offline Store
Regional Dynamics
North America held the largest share of the smart fertility tracker market in 2023, driven by the high awareness of reproductive health, the presence of major market players, and the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing trend of delayed pregnancies.
Europe is also a significant market, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France witnessing substantial growth in the adoption of smart fertility trackers. The growing emphasis on women's health and the availability of advanced fertility solutions are key factors contributing to this trend.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, increasing awareness of reproductive health, and growing penetration of smartphones in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the increasing focus on family planning and government initiatives to improve maternal health is likely to further boost the demand for smart fertility trackers.
Emerging Trends:
- Integration with Apps: Seamless syncing with smartphones and apps for fertility prediction.
- Wearable Devices: Wearable fertility trackers, including smartwatches and wristbands.
- AI and Machine Learning: AI-driven insights that predict fertile windows and menstrual cycles.
- Data Privacy Concerns: Growing attention to user data privacy and regulatory oversight.
Recent Developments
- In 2024, Samsung expanded its wearable technology beyond traditional watches with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. This marked a significant step for the tech giant as the first major company to enter the smart ring market. Introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the ring's integration with Samsung's AI ecosystem suggests promising potential for future health-tracking applications, including fertility monitoring.
Key Takeaways
- The global smart fertility tracker market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.59%, reaching USD 0.42 billion by 2032.
- The market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized reproductive health solutions, technological advancements, and rising infertility rates.
- Wearable devices lead the market, with online sales channels expected to witness the fastest growth.
- North America held the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate.
- Ongoing technological innovations and strategic acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape of the market.
The smart fertility tracker market is poised for substantial growth as more consumers prioritize personalized and accurate reproductive health management. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and the expansion of product offerings are expected to further accelerate market development in the coming years.
