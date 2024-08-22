Wiz’s FedRAMP® Moderate Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

Now Available on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule



New Designation Makes Wiz’s Unified Cloud Security Portfolio Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® and Wiz, the leading cloud security platform that provides users with full visibility into their critical cloud risks, today announced that Carahsoft has added Wiz’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to its GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule, making Wiz’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. Federal, State and Local Government agencies are now able to more easily leverage Wiz’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate solutions to secure their cloud environment.

"The addition of Wiz's FedRAMP Moderate CNAPP to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing cloud security for Government agencies," said Dean Scontras, VP of Public Sector, Wiz. "This strengthens our ability to offer Federal, State, and Local Governments comprehensive visibility and protection against evolving cloud risks while meeting their strict security regulations.”

Wiz’s CNAPP provides an integrated view of risk with comprehensive visibility and actionable insights for users. It includes Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Cloud Detection & Response (CDR), and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), which enables proactive risk mitigation across entire cloud environments. For Public Sector agencies securing Government assets, Wiz conducts thorough risk assessments and identifies potential attack paths, presenting a prioritized view through a graph-based visual interface. With Wiz’s continuous assessment and rapid gap remediation, Public Sector customers can uphold secure, compliant cloud environments.

“The CNAPP addresses the complex cloud security challenges that agencies face daily,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Wiz’s addition to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, now supported by its FedRAMP Moderate designation, offers the Government streamlined access to essential tools for securely managing cloud infrastructures. This enhancement not only boosts operational efficiency but also enables our reseller partners to effectively support agencies in prioritizing and mitigating risks with ease.”

Having recently achieved the FedRAMP Moderate designation, Wiz demonstrates its dedication to enhance operational efficiency and security for government agencies. FedRAMP ensures standardized cloud security, streamlining adoption by Federal agencies, while Wiz’s compliance with NIST Special Publication 800-53 underscores its ability to meet stringent security standards.

Wiz’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, and additional Federal, State and Local, and Education contracts. For more information, contact the Wiz team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Wiz@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

