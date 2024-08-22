Logi Symphony from insightsoftware Named Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, announced that Logi Symphony was recognized as the Best Data-driven SaaS Product in the 2024 SaaS Awards program. The SaaS Awards recognize leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions across 56 categories and a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, Europe, and APAC.



Logi Symphony from insightsoftware revolutionizes enterprise business intelligence (BI). Its advanced capabilities, effortlessly handles big, unstructured data while offering robust customization and seamless embedding within internal portals and other applications. Its human-designed, human-centric approach ensures actionable insights, augmented by cutting-edge AI and natural language processing. This enables product leaders, data analysts and data engineers to successfully tackle complex BI requirements, empowering strategic decision-making.

Judges praised Logi Symphony for its straightforward approach, which empowers users across functions and skills to use data modeling to inform strategic decision-making. They also praised its simplicity, which allows users to manipulate and analyze data rather than only access it through a simple user interface (UI).

"We are honored by the SaaS Awards’ recognition, which underscores our transformative impact on business intelligence," said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware. “Logi Symphony accelerates the development of data-driven products by enabling teams to leverage their expertise immediately and empowers users across diverse roles and technical skills to harness the full potential of data for strategic decision-making. Our goal is to democratize analytics, and we remain committed to innovating solutions that evolve alongside our customers' analytics needs."

“insightsoftware has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence for its solutions for the office of the CFO and is a deserving winner of best data-driven product,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “We congratulate all of 2024’s winners and are excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forward.”



To view the complete list of winners across all categories, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

