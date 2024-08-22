SEALSQ Supports Telcos in Accelerating Adoption of eSIM Specifications and Remote SIM Provisioning, Enhancing Interoperability and Security in the Cellular Industry

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is actively supporting the growing adoption of eSIM specifications and remote SIM provisioning within the telecommunications industry, ensuring greater interoperability between devices and promoting a security-by-design approach. This will ultimately lead to a more efficient and secure experience for consumers, fully aligning with SEALSQ's mission to build a safer connected world.

The eSIM, also known as the embedded Subscriber Identity Module, is a digital SIM card seamlessly integrated into mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. Unlike traditional physical SIM cards that can be detached and replaced, an eSIM is embedded into the device’s hardware and can be programmed with multiple mobile network profiles. This allows users to switch carriers and easily start or change mobile plans without needing to replace a physical SIM card. The explosive growth of IoT-connected devices in consumer electronics and M2M (Machine-to-Machine) applications is driving this market expansion. In 2021, the adoption of eSIM technology accelerated significantly, with an increase in the frequency of eSIM profile downloads on consumer devices. Commercial eSIM services for smartphones have now been established in at least 69 countries worldwide, marking a threefold increase compared to 2020. The eSIM also holds immense potential in the automotive industry, where it is expected to open up new growth opportunities.

New technologies such as eUICC often take significant time to become adaptable and compatible with mass market requirements. As the IoT technology landscape remains versatile and even erratic, the vast combinations of various technological options lead to challenges in compatibility and interoperability that customers need to overcome. The ongoing standardization and specifications of new technology sets can help ecosystems grow seamlessly together. eUICC marks a key technology, and standardization bodies such as the GSMA provide a strong initiative and foundation for the secure deployment and management of eUICCs in IoT devices.

SEALSQ’s comprehensive offering is designed to streamline processes for eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+/SM-DS service providers, enabling faster time to market. This is achieved through cost-effective and simplified design processes for acquiring GSMA PKI Certificates, a critical component in ensuring eSIM compliance.

SEALSQ enhances this value proposition by offering swift access to certificates that comply with the latest SGP.22 v3.0 and SGP.14 v2.1 standards. These certificates are easily accessible through INeS, SEALSQ’s managed "PKI as a Service" platform, which eliminates the need for significant investments in hardware infrastructure. The Company’s focus on seamless integration and operational efficiency underscores its commitment to fostering a safer connected world.

By partnering with SEALSQ, GSMA participants can expect the following benefits:

Rapid access to GSMA PKI Certificates for eSIM compliant version 2 and 3 consumer products. Flexible Deployment Options : Solutions available for on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance, offering maximum adaptability.

: Solutions available for on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance, offering maximum adaptability. Simplified Certificate Management: Streamlined management of certificates through the SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform.

Streamlined management of certificates through the SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform. Trusted Security Standards: SEALSQ's GSMA Root CI, a WebTrust accredited CA, ensures the highest levels of trust and security.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “SEALSQ brings its extensive expertise in delivering GSMA PKI certificates to eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+/SM-DS providers globally. As a leader in designing, governing, and managing large-scale PKI ecosystems, SEALSQ ensures that eSIM certificates can securely support millions of connected devices. The seamless integration of SEALSQ’s provisioning services with the GSMA Root-of-Trust CI provides a significant advantage for our customers, enabling them to expedite the issuance of GSMA PKI Certificates for GSMA eSIM-compliant version 3 consumer products while saving time and resources.”

As the telecommunications industry embraces the future of eSIM technology, SEALSQ continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring the secure and efficient rollout of these advancements, further driving innovation and safety within the connected world.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

