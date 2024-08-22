Global B2B E-Commerce Market Trends Report 2024: How Companies are Utilizing Digital Platforms, AI, Tools to Optimize Operations and Improve Customer Experiences

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B2B E-Commerce Market Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the growing global B2B E-Commerce market. The report offers comprehensive insights into regional trends and delves into the impact of digital technology advancements, such as AI. It also examines how companies are utilizing digital platforms, AI, tools to optimize operations and improve customer experiences across different regions.

AI's Role in B2B E-Commerce: Streamlining and Personalizing:

AI is revolutionizing B2B E-Commerce by automating routine tasks and personalizing interactions. AI tools, such as chatbots, are key to improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

North America and Europe: Digital Leaders:

North America and Europe are at the forefront of B2B E-Commerce, thanks to their advanced digital infrastructure. With the U.S. market nearing EUR 2 trillion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Growth Areas:

Asia-Pacific is a major driver of B2B E-Commerce growth, with India's market expected to exceed EUR 115 billion by 2027. Latin America, particularly Brazil, is also rapidly expanding, with the market approaching EUR 1 trillion in 2022.

Africa and the Middle East: Expanding Despite Obstacles:

In Africa and the Middle East, B2B E-Commerce is growing despite challenges. Increased tech adoption and improved internet access are supporting steady growth in the MEA region through 2026.

Questions Covered:

How has AI contributed to the Global B2B E-Commerce landscape?

How has cloud adoption impacted B2B companies in the Asia-Pacific region?

What was the global B2B E-Commerce GMV forecasted to reach by 2026?

What are the key areas where European B2B companies are seeking improvements in E-Commerce?

What are some examples of key players expanding in the Middle East and Africa B2B E-Commerce market?

Companies Featured

MaxAB

Wasoko

OmniRetail

Countries Covered:

U.S.

India

China

Brazil

Mexico

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Market Trends, July 2024

B2B E-Commerce GMV, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Conduct Research Online Before Purchasing, in %, 2023e

Top B2B Purchase Obstructions, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Grade Their B2B E-Commerce Experience as "Excellent", in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Orders Online Through Suppliers' Websites, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That an Easy And Accurate Online Web Store Experience Is Important, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Say That They Prefer to Place Repeat Orders Online, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer to Place Complex And High Value Orders Online, in %, 2023

Agreed Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Information/Data Needed From Supplier When Ordering Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Have at Least One Reason That Prevents Them From Placing Orders Online, in %, 2023

Top Hurdles to Online Purchasing, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of Web Store B2B Orders Experiencing Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Reporting Being Put Off From Ordering Online Due to Order Errors, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Orders Placed Via Web Stores Experiencing Order Errors, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Switch Suppliers If Another B2B Web Store Offered a Better Experience, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Likely to Switch to Another Supplier, by Buyer Segments, in % of Business Buyers, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Believe That a Bad Buying Experience Impacts Their Relationship With the Supplier to Some Extent, in %, 2023

Social Media Platforms Informing Recent B2B Purchase Decisions, in % of Business Buyers, December 2022

Share of SMBs That Plan to Boost Their Online Procurement Spending in the Coming Year, in %, 2023

Share of SMB B2B Buyers Who Expect Their Online Spend to Increase in the Next Year, by Industry, in % of SMB Business Buyers, 2024e

Top Reasons to Increase Online Spend, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Most Important Aspects When Purchasing Online, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Areas in Which a Marketplace is Preferred Over a Traditional B2C E-Commerce Platform, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Actively Prefer to Shop On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers Who Are Indifferent About Shopping On a Manufacturer's Marketplace vs. a General Purpose B2B Marketplace, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Say That Service Providers/Implementers Are a Factor in Their Software Decision-Making Process, in %, March 2024

Time When B2B Software Buyers Consider Service Providers, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

ROI Expectations, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Breakdown of Who Has Final Software Purchase Decision-Making Power, by Position/Department, in %, March 2024

Share of B2B Software Buyers Who Report That The Selection of Software Purchases Is Always or Frequently Consensus-Based, in %, March 2024

Share of B2B Executives Being CFOs That Always or Frequently Hold the Final Decision-Making Power in the Software Selection Process, in %, March 2024

Breakdown of Anticipated Change in Software Purchase Spend by 2025, in %, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Very Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Somewhat Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

Areas in Which Software Purchases Having AI Functionality Is "Not At all Important", by Software Type, in % of B2B Software Buyers, March 2024

4. Asia-Pacific B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

4.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

Product Research Channels For Purchase Decisions, in % of B2B Buyers, 2022

Significant Strategic Changes Planned to the Configuration And Operation of Supply Chains, in % of B2B Supply Chain Managers, 2023e

Share of B2B Companies That Saw Improvement in Operations Within a Few Months of Cloud Adoption, in %, 2022

Amount B2B Companies Are Willing to Spend in a Single Transaction on Digital Channels, in % of B2B Businesses, 2022

4.2. India

B2B E-Commerce Market GMV, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

Cross-Border B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2021 & 2026f

4.3. China

Online B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2025f

5. Europe B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

5.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2026f

Share of B2B Companies That Are Now Active in B2B E-Commerce And Consider Their Entry Into This Area of Business to Be a Success, in %, 2022e

Share of B2B Companies That Obtain More Than 80% of Their Revenue From E-Commerce, in %, 2022e

Share of B2B Companies That See Positive Effects of Launching Online Sales, in %, 2022e

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made Online, by Share, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Prefer E-Commerce For Fulfilment, in %, 2024e

Areas of Improvement in B2B E-Commerce, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

6. North America B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

6.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

6.2. U.S.

B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

Share of B2B Buyers Who Would Switch Suppliers If Another B2B Web Store Offered a Better Experience, in %, 2023*

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Value, in USD billion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2020-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

7. Latin America B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

7.1. Regional

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Market, July 2024

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

7.2. Brazil

Total vs. Online B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in BRL trillion, 2022e

Share of B2B Transactions That Occur Via E-Commerce, in %, 2022e

7.3. Mexico

B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

B2B E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

Share of B2B Companies That Have Already Implemented Some Type of E-Commerce Strategy, in %, 2023

8. Middle East & Africa B2B E-Commerce Market Trends

8.1. Regional

Africa: Overview of B2B E-Commerce Market, July 2024

MEA: B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

