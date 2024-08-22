U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients (Proteins & Amino Acid, Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Herbal/Botanic), By Dosage Form, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. personalized nutrition & supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2030 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing consumer health awareness and growing demand for retail nutrition products are expected to drive the market growth.







In addition, the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, growing concerns about inadequate nutrition, and a large geriatric population are some of the key factors responsible for the rise in demand for retained nutrition products. With the increase in the incidence of various illnesses, U.S. citizens are adopting a healthy lifestyle to obtain optimum nutrition for preventing them. According to Diana Food, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted consumers' preference toward personalized nutrition. Thereby propelling the growth of the U.S. personalized nutrition & supplements market over the forecast period.



Moreover, supplements are highly regulated and monitored by officials. The purpose of the regulation is to increase consumer protection and ensure the fulfillment of labeling requirements by companies. The U.S. FDA regulated dietary ingredients and finished supplement products under conventional foods & drug products. Under the regulations, manufacturers and distributors of supplements are prohibited from marketing products that are misbranded or adulterated. Thereby, challenging the growth of the market over the forecast period.



U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Report Highlights

Based on ingredient, the vitamins segment held the largest market share of 26.89% in 2023 based on ingredients. Vitamin supplements provide an easy way to fill any nutrient gaps that people might have in their diets. On the other hand, herbals/botanic are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2023, the tablets/capsules segment is anticipated to dominate the market share for the dosage form segment. However, the liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.53% over the forecast period driven by its easier customization by adding various dosages of different nutrients to develop a personalized mix.

Based on age group, the adults segment dominated with the largest share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that several companies are providing a wide array of tailored supplements, including customized multivitamins, probiotics, and protein powders, designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of adults.

In 2023, the supermarkets/hypermarkets is anticipated to dominate the market share for the distribution channel segment. However, the online pharmacies & e-commerce site segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Various factors such as price discounts, at-home delivery, and convenience in ordering are the key determinants of growth in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing consumer health awareness coupled with growing demand for retail nutrition products

3.2.1.2. Wide range of program options with respect to type and price

3.2.1.3. Increasing prevalence of diet-related diseases

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of dietary supplements and nutrition plans

3.3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Nutrition & Supplements Market: Ingredients Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Ingredients Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Ingredients, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Proteins & Amino Acid

4.5. Vitamins

4.6. Minerals

4.7. Probiotics

4.8. Herbal/Botanic

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Dosage Form Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Dosage Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Tablets/Capsules

5.5. Liquids

5.6. Powders

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Age Group Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Age Group, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pediatrics

6.5. Adults

6.6. Geriatric



Chapter 7. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Personalized Nutrition & Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.5. Specialty Stores

7.6. Retail Pharmacies

7.7. Online Pharmacies & E-commerce Site



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Viome Life Sciences, Inc.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Thorne

HUM Nutrition, Inc.

GenoPalate Inc

Pharmavite

GNC Holdings, LLC

The Vitamin Shoppe

Nestle Health Science (Nestle)

Baze Labs

InVite Health

